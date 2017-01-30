 

Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman’s Public Appearance Schedule Jan. 27-Feb. 5, 2017

Jan. 30, 2017, 11:33 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman
January 27, 2017

Contact:
Megan Polyte 802-622-4136

Lt. Governor Zuckerman’s Public Appearance Schedule

Friday, January 27

7:00P.M. Cutting the “ribbon” at Waterbury Winterfest
Andersen Ice Rink, Waterbury

Saturday, January 28

10:00-2:00 Working at Burlington Winter Farmers’ Market
Davis Center, UVM, Burlington

Sunday, January 29

12:30 Speaking AFL-CIO COPE Conference
Old Labor Hall, Barre

Monday, January 30

9:00A.M. Speaking with students and visiting Burr and Burton Academy
Manchester

2:00 Meeting with President Silver
Bennington College, Bennington

Tuesday, January 31

3:00 Presenting on food loss in Vermont
Middlebury College, Bicentennial Hall, Middlebury

Wednesday, February 1

5:00 Judging Capitol Cook-Off at Vermont Farm Show
Champlain Valley Exposition, Blue Ribbon Pavilion, Essex

Thursday, February 2
(Lt. Governor will not be at the State House)

7:00A.M. Live on Charline, Ernie, and Lisa in the Morning
News Talk 620 WVMT

10:00 Attending Dairy Update Meeting at the Vermont Farm Show
Champlain Valley Exposition, Bissonette Room, Essex

12:00 Attending Dairy Luncheon at the Vermont Farm Show
Champlain Valley Exposition, Blue Building, Essex

Friday, February 3

8:30-10 Hosting “Coffee with Constituents”
Lt. Governor’s Office, State House, Montpelier

Saturday, February 4

No public appearances planned.

Sunday, February 5

No public appearances planned.

Unless noted, the Lt. Governor is at the State House each week Tuesday – Friday. For additional details and schedule updates please visit our public calendar.

Fact of the Week: VT dairy brings $2.2 billion in economic activity to the state of Vermont.
Source: VT Dairy Promotion Council

Press Release

