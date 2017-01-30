Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman’s Public Appearance Schedule Jan. 27-Feb. 5, 2017

News Release — Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman
January 27, 2017
Contact:
Megan Polyte 802-622-4136
Lt. Governor Zuckerman’s Public Appearance Schedule
Friday, January 27
7:00P.M. Cutting the “ribbon” at Waterbury Winterfest
Andersen Ice Rink, Waterbury
Saturday, January 28
10:00-2:00 Working at Burlington Winter Farmers’ Market
Davis Center, UVM, Burlington
Sunday, January 29
12:30 Speaking AFL-CIO COPE Conference
Old Labor Hall, Barre
Monday, January 30
9:00A.M. Speaking with students and visiting Burr and Burton Academy
Manchester
2:00 Meeting with President Silver
Bennington College, Bennington
Tuesday, January 31
3:00 Presenting on food loss in Vermont
Middlebury College, Bicentennial Hall, Middlebury
Wednesday, February 1
5:00 Judging Capitol Cook-Off at Vermont Farm Show
Champlain Valley Exposition, Blue Ribbon Pavilion, Essex
Thursday, February 2
(Lt. Governor will not be at the State House)
7:00A.M. Live on Charline, Ernie, and Lisa in the Morning
News Talk 620 WVMT
10:00 Attending Dairy Update Meeting at the Vermont Farm Show
Champlain Valley Exposition, Bissonette Room, Essex
12:00 Attending Dairy Luncheon at the Vermont Farm Show
Champlain Valley Exposition, Blue Building, Essex
Friday, February 3
8:30-10 Hosting “Coffee with Constituents”
Lt. Governor’s Office, State House, Montpelier
Saturday, February 4
No public appearances planned.
Sunday, February 5
No public appearances planned.
Unless noted, the Lt. Governor is at the State House each week Tuesday – Friday. For additional details and schedule updates please visit our public calendar.
Fact of the Week: VT dairy brings $2.2 billion in economic activity to the state of Vermont.
Source: VT Dairy Promotion Council
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
