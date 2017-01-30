LCBP and Vermont Law School to Host Lake Champlain Briefing for Vermont Legislature and Scott Administration Staff - VTDigger

News Release — Vermont Law School, Lake Champlain Basin Program

January 27, 2017

Contact:

Eric Howe, LCBP Program Director (802) 372-3213

David Mears, Vice Dean, Vermont Law School (802) 831-1136

LCBP and Vermont Law School to host Lake Champlain briefing for Vermont legislature and Scott administration staff on Feb. 2, 2017

Grand Isle, VT – The Lake Champlain Basin Program (LCBP) and Vermont Law School (VLS) are pleased to announce a “Learning Session” to provide Vermont state-elected and appointed leaders with a briefing by experts in the areas of science, engineering, policy and law for a learning session related to the clean water issues facing the State of Vermont, with a focus on nutrient pollution and the Lake Champlain restoration efforts.

“Understanding the science, economics and law of clean water in Vermont is central to making informed decisions to protect this critical component of our state’s quality of life and prosperity,” said David Mears, vice dean for faculty at VLS and former commissioner of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation under the Shumlin administration. “Our rivers, streams, lakes and ponds, from the Connecticut River to Lake Champlain, and from Lake Memphremagog to the Hoosick River, are a vital component of our communities.”

This session will provide important information from scientists, engineers, policy experts and attorneys who can describe our current understanding of the clean water challenges in Vermont, with a focus on the Lake Champlain watershed. “Today’s elected and appointed leaders have the opportunity to build on the work of Vermont’s clean water efforts across administrations and party lines over the past several decades to tackle these challenges,” said Dr. Eric Howe, director of the LCBP. “This session lays the groundwork for continued progress by providing the latest information from multiple disciplines in order to assist our current leaders in making informed decisions.”

The event will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in Room 11 at the Vermont State House in Montpelier. The session will be introduced by David Deen, chair of the House Fish, Wildlife and Water Resources Committee, and Chris Bray, chair of the Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee. Scientists, engineers, policy experts and attorneys will provide background and history of management challenges to Lake Champlain and Vermont’s waterways, a legal and policy framework, and solutions the Vermont legislature and the Scott administration can consider. Closing remarks will be provided by Julie Moore, recently appointed by Gov. Scott as secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources.