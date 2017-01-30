Vermont Democratic Party: Gov. Scott Should Offer Serious Budget Proposal

News Release — Vermont Democratic Party
Vermont Democratic Party calls on Scott to replace budget proposal with realistic option
January 27, 2017
Montpelier, VT As the Legislature begins to examine the Scott Administration’s 2018 budget proposal, it has become increasingly clear that the Governor’s education reform package doesn’t pass the straight-face test.
“Thankfully our Vermont General Assembly is more thoughtful than the Scott Administration, which has offered a package so reckless that even they cannot possibly believe it will pass,” said VDP Executive Director Conor Casey. “This isn’t a budget, it’s a stunt. The Governor once proposed a 90-day session, but at this rate the Legislature will need a year to unravel the incomprehensible package in front of them.”
While the list of outstanding questions is nearly endless, the is VDP calling on the Governor to go back to the drawing board if they cannot address the just the following four questions:
1. Where are the rest of the savings?
The Joint Fiscal Office’s Senior Fiscal Analyst Mark Perrault has expressed concern that the Administration’s proposal creates $135.9 million in new expenses, but only covers $86 million of that expense.
2. Is this proposal even legal?
Bingham v.s. The State of Vermont cited constitutional arguments that mandate equity in education funding. The proposal as it stands may be unconstitutional and put Vermont at risk of a lawsuit if passed.
3. Is collective bargaining a consideration?
Health care premiums rates are set through collective bargaining agreements between unions and school districts. By setting these rates through legislation, the Administration is setting an extremely dangerous precedent reminiscent of Governor Scott Walker’s disastrous policies in Wisconsin.
4. Wait, how quickly?
“The timing of this proposal is really unfortunate,” said Nicole Mace, president of the Vermont School Boards Association. Despite promising less top-down mandates on the campaign trail, the Governor’s first act is to burden our towns with unrealistic timelines and unachievable results. Even Republican House Leader Don Turner has said he is concerned about the uncertainty it will cause local school boards, and Republican Representative Kurt Wright called the timeline “damn near impossible”.
Unless the Scott administration can address these questions, they should move quickly to replace their proposal with one that is actually obtainable.
