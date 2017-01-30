Bennington County lawmakers go the distance to serve - VTDigger

BENNINGTON — They’ve proven they can get there from here, but Bennington area lawmakers say there are no “good ways” to travel to the Statehouse in Montpelier during a 16-week legislative session that begins in the depths of winter.

Although he’s typically challenged in terms of overall mileage allowance payments by someone from the Northeast Kingdom, Rep. Bill Botzow, D-Pownal, said his meandering route from southwestern Vermont annually puts him over the top.

“I usually have the longest trip,” said Botzow, who entered the Legislature in 2003. “Certainly by time, usually by miles as well.”

That distance from Pownal near the Massachusetts line to the Statehouse, according to Google Maps, is around 130 miles. From the Four Corners intersection in Bennington, the distance clocks in at 123 miles.

Botzow and other long-serving legislators from the county maintain a sense of humor about their monster commute from the farthest corner of the state, but they confirmed that planning and creativity — as well as stoic acknowledgment of the commitment involved — are prerequisites before deciding to run for a seat in the House or Senate.

“When I first got elected, (former Pownal Rep.) Charlie Palmer told me, ‘You’re going to be putting a lot of miles on your car, and you’ll be buying a new car every few years,’” said Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington, who is in his 25th year in the Legislature.

Lawmakers who have ground out the mileage term after term say it is the route itself — or the lack of a direct one — that proves daunting and can test a legislator’s commitment to serve, as well as his or her nerve behind the wheel.

Up Route 7 to Rutland, over Route 4 into ski country, up Route 100 North, east on Route 107, and finally north on a hilly section of I-89 to Montpelier. The route, of course, can be a scenic one — in warm weather, that is. With no freezing rain, no heavy snow and no flooding along the White River or elsewhere.

Rep. Mary Morrissey, R-Bennington, now in her 21st year in the Legislature, echoed other lawmakers in saying she has tried every route to Montpelier on the map but found the above-described one is best. Other routes, such as braving different connector roads to I-89, can be better in one circumstance or other, she said, but it all depends on the weather, “which can be very challenging.”

“I thought, years ago, that we could carpool,” Morrissey said with a laugh. “But everyone is on a different schedule.”

She remembers one harrowing drive when a police officer first asked her why she would want to continue past a jack-knifed tractor-trailer in a storm, then noticed her House license plate and helped her get around the wreck. She said she reluctantly, and slowly, continued on and finally made it to Montpelier.

Sears tells of sliding on black ice in Bethel and smashing into a local veterinarian’s mailbox, which caused some property damage but no injuries.

The vet had just put out a stack of bills he wanted to send, Sears said, but they flew all over when the box was struck. “He wasn’t mad,” Sears said. “I helped him pick up the mail.”

None of the Bennington County lawmakers who were interviewed tries to commute to Montpelier on a daily basis — instead staying for all or part of the week in rented rooms, condominiums or other accommodations in the capital. That is the norm for many lawmakers, except those who can easily make the trip home every night.

While lodging in Montpelier makes it sound manageable, one catch is that there are always important meetings back home that can’t be missed, said Rep. Cynthia Browning, D-Arlington.

She said that can mean down and back, driving 200-plus miles, and anywhere from two to four hours of travel time each way, depending on the dreaded weather.

“I go up there and I stay, and I am just really focused on that,” Browning said of her work in the Legislature. “That can be good, but sometimes I have to go home and back. … I think it might be harder to make that commitment to serve from this distance.”

“Sometimes there is a critical meeting in Pownal,” said Botzow. “You have to get down and back.”

Like her colleagues from the area, Browning, who began her first term in 2007, said she generally is in Montpelier from Monday night or Tuesday morning through Thursday night or Friday morning, depending on committee work or other meetings or events. The Legislature typically doesn’t meet on Mondays.

“Sometimes, when it’s really bad at either end,” she said of the weather, “I just wait.”

Otherwise, she trusts her Toyota Corolla, with studded snow tires, to get her to the capital. “And I go slow,” she said.

A likely daydream for many Bennington County legislators over the years, Browning said, is that some form of public transportation will materialize connecting the county and Montpelier.

Morrissey said she stays in Montpelier for part of the week and makes heavy use of conference calls to keep up with activities of the various organization boards she serves on, and keeps in touch by phone with constituents seeking her help.

Over the years, Sears said, he has made trips that have lasted anywhere from 2 hours, 20 minutes to 4 hours. The latter was during the session following Tropical Storm Irene, which hit in 2011, destroying sections of road surface all over the state, including along routes 107 and 100.

Finding his way through a maze of impassable sections, Sears said, he drove about 160 miles to get to the Statehouse.

Despite the rigors of a long commute, Sears said the drive “is usually a very comfortable ride, and it gives me time to think.”

Morrissey and Browning said that making the commute to serve in the Legislature is balanced by the chance to do something for their constituents and the state of Vermont, which they said makes the trek seem just part of the job.

“It is a commitment in your life, and I think people fully understand that going in,” Morrissey said. “When you can serve the people back home, it is always rewarding.”

“I really think the toughest part is not being with family and not having as many conversations with constituents,” Sears said.

“You do get used to the system,” Botzow said. “It is hardest on the spouse who stays home. Those are the ones who I think bear more of the burden.”