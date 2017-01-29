Vermont Transportation Board Releases Annual Report, Focusing on Rail

News Release — Vermont Transportation Board

January 26, 2017

Contact:

John Zicconi

802-828-2942

Vermonters Speak Out Regarding the Impacts of Rail

MONTPELIER – The Vermont Transportation Board today released its Annual Report, which documents the comments the Board received during a recent series of public forums that focused on state transportation policy associated with trains, both passenger and freight.

After researching past and present railroad trends, the Board conducted a series of seven public forums held during the fall of 2016. The report documents Vermonters’ support for, as well as concerns about, the expansion of passenger rail, future property development associated with railroad activity, and the various quality-of-life issues that come with living close to trains.

“The State of Vermont has several irons in the fire that it hopes will lead to significant expansion of how we use our railroads,” said Vanessa Kittell, Chair of the Transportation Board. “Given this, the Board attempted to find out more about our community’s interest and experience with rail. We asked about everything from the advantages that expanded rail use can bring to a community to the challenges that living close to the tracks may create.”

The report, which can be downloaded from the Board’s website at www.tboard.vermont.gov, addresses six topics associated with rail, and details what Vermonters had to say about each. The six topics are:

Expanding passenger rail.

Establishing commuter rail.

Living with the railroad as a neighbor.

The impacts of downtown truck traffic.

Railside economic development.

Railroad safety.

“It should come as no surprise that Vermonters have strong feelings about rail,” Ms. Kittell said. “It’s their stories and observations of everyday experience here in Vermont that must be considered by our policymakers as the future of Vermont’s infrastructure takes shape.”

Each fall, the Transportation Board conducts a series of public forums to take comment about important transportation issues. The forums are conducted according to Title 19 V.S.A. § 5(d)(8), which charges the Board to work together with the Agency of Transportation to hold public hearings “for the purpose of obtaining public comment on the development of state transportation policy, the mission of the Agency, and state transportation planning, capital programming and program implementation.”

For more information about the report contact the Board’s Executive Secretary John Zicconi at [email protected] or by calling 802-828-2942.