Vermont Red Cross Worker Deploying to Georgia for Ongoing Flood Response

Jan. 27, 2017

Burlington, VT. Friday, January 27, 2017 – The New Hampshire / Vermont region of the American Red Cross is deploying a local Red Cross volunteer in response the devastating flooding and tornadoes in the south.

From Montpelier, VT, Red Cross volunteer Lisa Lemieux will leave shortly for Tifton, GA to serve as a Disaster Mental Health worker. She joins Red Cross workers from across the country who have deployed in response to the devastating floods and tornadoes.

When the Red Cross responds to these situations, part of the relief effort includes providing mental health services. Licensed mental health specialists deploy to assist victims with the new reality they are facing, and offer support to Red Cross staff who are often away from home, working long hours with little sleep.

Reports indicate more than 1,100 homes have been affected across Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida. We anticipate this number could increase once all inaccessible areas are accessed.

This has been a difficult time for many families – Red Cross disaster mental health workers have been deployed to help people cope in the aftermath of many challenging situations. Volunteers are also helping to replace needed items like prescription medications and eyeglasses.