Vermont Joins Coalition to Defend Federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

January 26, 2017

Attorney General T.J. Donovan Jr. joined 16 other state attorneys general earlier this week moving to intervene in a federal appeals court case in order to defend the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

The case – PHH Corporation, et al. v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau – is currently before the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. In October 2016, the court found the structure of the CFPB to be unconstitutional. The CFPB filed a petition for rehearing of the decision, and the petition is currently pending before the court.

The attorneys general argue that they have a vital interest in defending an independent and effective CFPB. The CFPB was created by Congress under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2012. The CFPB was charged with protecting consumers from unscrupulous financial practices by mortgage lenders, credit card companies and others in financial industries.

Attorney General Donovan said, “this is about protecting Vermont consumers by preserving the independence of our national consumer watchdog. It is critical that Vermonters on Main Street be protected from abusive financial practices on Wall Street. The CFPB is an important partner to the states in addressing such practices and we believe that its continued ability to use all of its powers towards that end must be protected.”

In coordination with the CFPB, the state attorneys general have acted to protect consumers against unfair, deceptive and abusive financial practices. In their intervention motion, the attorneys general argue that the court’s ruling could weaken the CFPB and thereby undermine the power of the state attorneys general to effectively protect consumers against abuse in the consumer finance industry.

During its 2016 fiscal year, the CFPB’s supervisory actions resulted in financial institutions providing more than $58 million in redress to cover 516,000 consumers, according to its report to Congress. The agency receives thousands of consumer complaints every week from consumers across the country.

