Sugarbush Celebrates John Egan Hall of Fame Induction

News Release — Sugarbush Resort

Jan. 27, 2017

Contact:

John Bleh

Sugarbush Resort

802-583-6814

[email protected]

http://www.sugarbush.com

Warren, VT (January 27, 2017) – Sugarbush Resort begins the celebration of Chief Recreation Officer and legendary skier John Egan’s 2016 Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame Induction with an event at Castlerock Pub from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Sunday, January 29th.

The celebration, sponsored by Egan’s beer of choice, Budweiser, will include beer specials and giveaways throughout the party. Old ski films of Egan will be playing on Castlerock’s television screens including Warren Miller movies. There will also be a roast of Egan during the celebration, where friends both new and old can take turns telling stories of the ski star.

The class of 2016 will be inducted on April 8th, 2017 in Stowe, VT, and enshrined in September at the Hall of Fame Museum in Ishpeming, Michigan.

John Egan has been with Sugarbush since the late 1970’s, starting as a dishwasher. He made a name for himself over the following decades, traveling the world to ski and make films with his brother Dan, who is being co-inducted with John. Egan has been named as one of the top 48 skiers of our time by Powder Magazine.

John Egan is available for private and group lessons throughout the season at Sugarbush. Adventures with John Egan include options for full day lessons, as well as two or three hour sessions. Egan also hosts several free Ski with John Egan events, as a preview of what to expect in his full lessons. For more information on the celebration or on skiing with Egan, visit www.sugarbush.com for details.