Sugarbush Celebrates John Egan Hall of Fame Induction

News Release — Sugarbush Resort
Jan. 27, 2017
Contact:
John Bleh
Sugarbush Resort
802-583-6814
[email protected]
http://www.sugarbush.com
Warren, VT (January 27, 2017) – Sugarbush Resort begins the celebration of Chief Recreation Officer and legendary skier John Egan’s 2016 Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame Induction with an event at Castlerock Pub from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Sunday, January 29th.
The celebration, sponsored by Egan’s beer of choice, Budweiser, will include beer specials and giveaways throughout the party. Old ski films of Egan will be playing on Castlerock’s television screens including Warren Miller movies. There will also be a roast of Egan during the celebration, where friends both new and old can take turns telling stories of the ski star.
The class of 2016 will be inducted on April 8th, 2017 in Stowe, VT, and enshrined in September at the Hall of Fame Museum in Ishpeming, Michigan.
John Egan has been with Sugarbush since the late 1970’s, starting as a dishwasher. He made a name for himself over the following decades, traveling the world to ski and make films with his brother Dan, who is being co-inducted with John. Egan has been named as one of the top 48 skiers of our time by Powder Magazine.
John Egan is available for private and group lessons throughout the season at Sugarbush. Adventures with John Egan include options for full day lessons, as well as two or three hour sessions. Egan also hosts several free Ski with John Egan events, as a preview of what to expect in his full lessons. For more information on the celebration or on skiing with Egan, visit www.sugarbush.com for details.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
