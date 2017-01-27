PoemCity Now Accepting Poems from Vermont Poets for Public Display

News Release — PoemCity
January 25, 2017
Contact:
Rachel Senechal, PoemCity
Director at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 802-223-3338
PoemCity 2017 Call for Submissions
Montpelier’s Premier National Poetry Month Event Now Accepting Poems from Vermont Poets for Public Display
Montpelier, Vt.–The Kellogg-Hubbard Library invites Vermont poets–professional or amateur–to submit their original poems for PoemCity
2017, a city-wide event, now in its ninth year, that displays poetry on local business storefronts as a way to celebrate National Poetry Month. Chosen poems will appear throughout the downtown district of Montpelier for the month of April 2017.
“Poetry has an important place in the lives of Vermonters,” said PoemCity Director Rachel Senechal. “PoemCity collaborates with many organizations, schools, and individuals, to read, hear, write, and discuss poetry, the language of the soul. With the many poems displayed in our downtown windows, it is our goal to make poetry accessible to our community, and to inspire new readers and writers of poetry,” she said.
Along with displayed poems, PoemCity will offer poetry workshops, public readings, panel discussions, and visual poetry and art displays throughout downtown. The month-long schedule of events and programming is free and open to the public.
Poets of all ages are welcome to submit up to three poems no longer than 24 lines each for consideration of public display. Each poem should be original work by the author, who must be a Vermont resident or student. Deadline to submit is February 8, 2017.
Visit http://www.kellogghubbardlibrary.submittable.com to submit.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
