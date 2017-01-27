PoemCity Now Accepting Poems from Vermont Poets for Public Display

News Release — PoemCity

January 25, 2017

Contact:

Rachel Senechal, PoemCity

Director at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 802-223-3338

PoemCity 2017 Call for Submissions

Montpelier’s Premier National Poetry Month Event Now Accepting Poems from Vermont Poets for Public Display

Montpelier, Vt.–The Kellogg-Hubbard Library invites Vermont poets–professional or amateur–to submit their original poems for PoemCity

2017, a city-wide event, now in its ninth year, that displays poetry on local business storefronts as a way to celebrate National Poetry Month. Chosen poems will appear throughout the downtown district of Montpelier for the month of April 2017.

“Poetry has an important place in the lives of Vermonters,” said PoemCity Director Rachel Senechal. “PoemCity collaborates with many organizations, schools, and individuals, to read, hear, write, and discuss poetry, the language of the soul. With the many poems displayed in our downtown windows, it is our goal to make poetry accessible to our community, and to inspire new readers and writers of poetry,” she said.

Along with displayed poems, PoemCity will offer poetry workshops, public readings, panel discussions, and visual poetry and art displays throughout downtown. The month-long schedule of events and programming is free and open to the public.

Poets of all ages are welcome to submit up to three poems no longer than 24 lines each for consideration of public display. Each poem should be original work by the author, who must be a Vermont resident or student. Deadline to submit is February 8, 2017.

Visit http://www.kellogghubbardlibrary.submittable.com to submit.