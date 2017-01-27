Marlboro College Speech Matters Events Focus on Life After Incarceration

News Release — Marlboro College

Jan. 27, 2017

Contact:

Matthew Barone at 802-251-7644 or [email protected]

MARLBORO, VT – (January 27, 2017) – Marlboro College is pleased to present a rich program of public events in February, including speakers, documentaries, and performance, in association with its Speech Matters semester intensive. Students, concerned citizens, and indeed all members of the public are welcome to these free events, which take place on Wednesday evenings both in Marlboro’s Whittemore Theater and at 118 Elliot Street in Brattleboro.

“With 2.2 million people in this nation’s jails and prisons, more than any other country in history, mass incarceration is the key domestic policy of our times,” said Meg Mott, politics professor at Marlboro and director of the Speech Matters program.

“Incarceration keeps a disproportionate amount of black voters out of the voting booth and poor parents from their children,” said Mott. “Even in our divided country, criminal justice reform is a top priority for Republican and Democratic lawmakers. More importantly, criminal justice reform is becoming a movement run by people who have spent time in the criminal justice system.”

Speech Matters is a semester-long intensive focusing on how politicians, social service providers, and the recently incarcerated talk about responsibility, redemption, and the opportunity to move forward, in an effort to reframe the debate on “the return home.”

“Now, more than ever, we need to engage students in learning that promotes social action,” said Kate Trzaskos, director of community programs and partnerships at Marlboro. “Speech Matters gives a voice to those who have been silenced, and opens the conversation so that multiple perspectives are amplified.”

The events program starts on February 1, at 7pm, with a screening of the documentary 13th in Whittemore Theater, Marlboro College. Directed by Ava Duvernay, acclaimed director of Selma, 13th chronicles the history of racial inequality in the criminal justice system. Beginning with the passage of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution that outlawed slavery, unless as punishment for a crime, DuVernay’s documentary argues that slavery is being effectively perpetuated through mass incarceration.

Also in Whittemore Theater, on February 8, at 7pm, criminal justice leader Glenn Martin will speak about his work for JustLeadershipUSA, the organization he founded that is dedicated to cutting the U.S. correctional population in half by 2030. Speaking from personal experience, having spent six years incarcerated in a New York State prison in the early 1990s, Martin is part of the vanguard of advocates working to make that future a reality.

On February 15, Providence-based Everett Company will present one of its Freedom Cafés, performances that create a dialogue at the intersection of social justice, the humanities, and the arts, at Brattleboro’s 118 Elliot Street. Presented in collaboration with Vermont Performance Lab, this Freedom Café focuses on the criminal justice system and how it impacts our rural communities. It includes a facilitated community discussion with Vermont-based social justice workers from the Just Schools Project, Vermonters for Criminal Justice Reform, and the Greater Falls Community Justice Center.

Finally, on February 22 Marlboro presents a screening of the documentary Incarcerating US followed by a discussion with Richard Van Winkler, superintendent for the Cheshire County (NH) Department of Corrections, again at 118 Elliot Street. Incarcerating US is a feature-length documentary that exposes America’s prison problem, through dramatic first-hand accounts, expert testimony, and shocking statistics, and explores ways to unshackle the “Land of the Free” through vital criminal justice reforms.

“This lecture series features the ‘experts’ on criminal justice reform, speakers who have spent a lot of time inside, some as prisoners and some as superintendents,” said Mott. “Everyone featured has skin in the game, and they are crucial to our conversation about improving the chances for those who have served their time.”

