Lake Champlain Basin Program Taking Public Comment on Lake Champlain Plan

News Release — Lake Champlain Basin Program

January 26, 2017

Contact:

Eric Howe, LCBP Director (802) 372-3213 or (800) 468-5227

Lake Champlain Basin Program Welcomes Input on Opportunities for Action, an Evolving Plan for the Future of the Lake Champlain Basin

Grand Isle, VT – LCBP announces the opening of a public comment period for the draft Opportunities for Action, an Evolving Plan for the Future of the Lake Champlain Basin. Today the Lake Champlain Basin Program released a draft Opportunities for Action, LCBP’s management plan for Lake Champlain. The draft plan can be found on http://www.lcbp.org/draftofa17/ or a hardcopy may be requested from the Lake Champlain Basin Program. Public comments on the plan will be accepted via electronic mail to [email protected] through March 6, 2017. Comments may also be submitted in hardcopy to the LCBP, 54 West Shore Road, Grand Isle, Vermont 05458.

While the states of New York and Vermont both have TMDLs to reduce phosphorus and other water quality parameters from a regulatory perspective, the LCBP focuses on regional non-regulatory education efforts, project implementation and scientific research with New York, Vermont and Quebec. Since 1991, Lake Champlain’s ecosystem issues have changed over time including concerns with invasive species and cyanobacteria, but high phosphorus levels have remained a constant. Each iteration of Opportunities for Action has evolved as new concerns emerge. The Congressional legislation for the LCBP also highlights the regional connection to our unique cultural heritage and lake recreational opportunities and this, too, is reflected in Opportunities for Action.

The four primary goals of Opportunities for Action are to identify priorities that will help move Lake Champlain toward clean water, healthy ecosystems, thriving communities, and a better informed and involved public that understands Lake Champlain and its watershed.

“This is the fourth version of Opportunities for Action to be released since the LCBP’s inception in 1991. We recognize there are many organizations working toward meeting common management goals for Lake Champlain. This draft plan is intended to highlight what will be the priorities of the LCBP in addressing management issues across the Lake Champlain watershed for the next five years,” said Dr. Eric Howe, Director of the LCBP and Champlain National Valley Heritage Partnership. Howe continued, “The plan will focus LCBP efforts on data sharing, coordination of research programs across multiple organizations, restoration and protection of critical areas in our landscape, interpreting the rich history and cultural resources of the Champlain Valley, and working with partners to extend this information to the public to help guide public actions toward a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient Lake Champlain.”

LCBP also is coordinating with the three jurisdictional Citizen Advisory Committees in the Basin to review the priorities in the draft Plan, on the following dates:

January 30, 2017

New York Citizens Advisory Committee

1:00 PM

Community Room, Plattsburgh City Hall, Plattsburgh, NY

February 13, 2017

Vermont Citizens Advisory Committee on Lake Champlain’s Future

5:00 PM

The Shelburne Town Offices Meeting Room 1, Shelburne, VT

An additional meeting will be scheduled with the Quebec Citizens Advisory Committee in late February. The date will be posted on the www.lcbp.org. All three meetings will be open to the public.

For further information, please contact the Lake Champlain Basin Program, 54 West Shore Road, Grand Isle, VT at (802) 372-3213 or (800) 468-5227.