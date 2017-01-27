 

Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: Jan. 28-Feb. 4, 2017

News Release — Gov. Phil Scott
Jan. 27, 2017

Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: 1/28/17 -2/4/17

Saturday, January 28

12:00 – 1:30 PM
Vermont Ice Fishing Festival
Hoyts Landing, 1263 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT

Sunday, January 29

No public events scheduled at this time

Monday, January 30

10:00 – 10:30 AM
Bennington DMV Ribbon Cutting
530 Main Street, Bennington, VT

12:00 – 2:00 PM
Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce Luncheon
Southside Steakhouse, 170 S Main St, Rutland, VT

Tuesday, January 31

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Recognition of Global Foundries for its National Pollution Prevention Award*
1000 River Street, Essex Junction, VT
*For security purposes, all attendees – including media – must RSVP to James Keller ([email protected])

3:00 – 3:15 PM
U Matter Youth and Young Adults event
Capitol Plaza, 100 State St., Montpelier, VT

Wednesday, February 1

9:00 – 9:30 AM
Legislators Open Coffee with the Governor
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

12:15 – 12:45 PM
Future Farmers of America General Session at the Farm Show
Champlain Valley Exposition Center, Essex Junction, VT

4:00 – 6:00 PM
Consumer Night at the Farm Show
Champlain Valley Exposition Center, Essex Junction, VT

Thursday, February 2

1:30 – 2:00 PM
Media Availability
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

Friday, February 3

No public events scheduled at this time

Saturday, February 4

No public events scheduled at this time

Please note that this schedule is subject to change.

