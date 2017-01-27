Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: Jan. 28-Feb. 4, 2017

News Release — Gov. Phil Scott
Jan. 27, 2017
Contact:
Ethan Latour
[email protected]
Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: 1/28/17 -2/4/17
Saturday, January 28
12:00 – 1:30 PM
Vermont Ice Fishing Festival
Hoyts Landing, 1263 Charlestown Road, Springfield, VT
Sunday, January 29
No public events scheduled at this time
Monday, January 30
10:00 – 10:30 AM
Bennington DMV Ribbon Cutting
530 Main Street, Bennington, VT
12:00 – 2:00 PM
Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce Luncheon
Southside Steakhouse, 170 S Main St, Rutland, VT
Tuesday, January 31
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Recognition of Global Foundries for its National Pollution Prevention Award*
1000 River Street, Essex Junction, VT
*For security purposes, all attendees – including media – must RSVP to James Keller ([email protected])
3:00 – 3:15 PM
U Matter Youth and Young Adults event
Capitol Plaza, 100 State St., Montpelier, VT
Wednesday, February 1
9:00 – 9:30 AM
Legislators Open Coffee with the Governor
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT
12:15 – 12:45 PM
Future Farmers of America General Session at the Farm Show
Champlain Valley Exposition Center, Essex Junction, VT
4:00 – 6:00 PM
Consumer Night at the Farm Show
Champlain Valley Exposition Center, Essex Junction, VT
Thursday, February 2
1:30 – 2:00 PM
Media Availability
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT
Friday, February 3
No public events scheduled at this time
Saturday, February 4
No public events scheduled at this time
Please note that this schedule is subject to change.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.