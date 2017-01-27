Final Report on Regional Dispatch Implementation Study to Be Presented on Jan. 31

News Release — Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission

January 27, 2017

Contact:

Lee Krohn, Senior Planner

Chittenden County RPC

[email protected]

(802) 861-0118

Winooski, VT – For the past several months, the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC), in partnership with nine Chittenden County municipalities, has facilitated a Regional Dispatch Implementation Study with the consultant DELTAWRX. The nine participating municipalities include: Burlington, Colchester, Essex, Milton, Richmond, Shelburne, South Burlington, Williston, and Winooski.

The primary purpose of the study has been to develop a ‘roadmap to success’ to creating a more effective and efficient approach to dispatching emergency services (police, fire, and rescue). Advantages of a more regional approach include faster response time, better service to emergency personnel and to the public, improved working environment for dispatchers, and long term budget efficiencies. This multi-faceted project builds on many prior discussions and feasibility studies dating back to the 1960s, but is now focused on moving beyond those to actual implementation.

The final report on this intensive work effort will be presented at two workshops, to be held at South Burlington City Hall (575 Dorset Street) on Tuesday, January 31, 2017; one from 12:30 – 2:30 P.M. and one from 7:00 – 9:00 P.M. Both workshops will cover the same process and information.

More information on the Regional Dispatch Implementation Study can be found at the project page: http://www.ccrpcvt.org/our-work/emergency-management/regional-dispatch/

For more information on the study or upcoming workshops, please contact Lee Krohn, CCRPC Senior Planner: [email protected] or 802-861-0118, or Charlie Baker, CCRPC Executive Director: [email protected] or 802-735-3500.