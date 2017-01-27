Connecticut River Watershed Council Insists ‘Clean, Healthy Rivers for All’

News Release — Connecticut River Watershed Council

Jan. 27, 2017

Contact:

Andrew Fisk, CRWC Executive Director

[email protected], 413-772-2020 ext. 208

Angela Mrozinski, CRWC Outreach & Events Director

[email protected], 413-772-2020 ext. 204

While the future of national environmental priorities is unclear, the Connecticut River Watershed Council (CRWC) will keep close watch of proposed changes at the national level and remain focused on local successes right here at home. CRWC promises that, as your neighbor, they will continue to be your local voice speaking up for the rivers that you love. Founded in 1952, CRWC is a nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to protecting rivers across the four-state Connecticut River watershed (NH, VT, MA & CT). CRWC has many projects lined up in 2017 working with local farms, family businesses and towns on projects that improve the health of your rivers and strengthen communities.

Despite differences between states, CRWC has one unifying goal of clean, healthy rivers for all. “Every year our goal is to make real, on-the-ground improvements throughout the watershed,” says CRWC’s Executive Director Andrew Fisk. “Our job is to find environmental problems and help solve them. We do that by bringing money, expertise, and commitment to the table. Thanks to all our funders, partners, members and volunteers who help make these projects possible. ”

Some of CRWC’s anticipated projects in 2017 include:

Remove four more deadbeat dams on Passumpsic River, East Burke, VT; Ompompanoosuc River, West Fairlee, VT; West River tributary, Dummerston, VT; Clark Brook, Haverhill, NH

Plant trees along Bissell Brook in N. Stratford, NH and a variety of riverfront farms in NH & VT to repair erosion and improve water quality and habitat

Stabilize stream banks and restore natural stream flows to protect infrastructure in Guilford, VT on the Green River

Restore populations of endangered mussels with citizen scientists in MA

Remove invasive water chestnut plants in NH, MA, and CT

Remain involved in hydroelectric relicensing of at least nine facilities on the Connecticut River and tributaries in MA, NH & VT

Remain involved in water planning and legislation about water quantity concerns in CT

Create new campsites for paddler’s along the main-stem Connecticut River

Increase bacteria monitoring and reporting across all four river states beyond the 156 locations already online

Remove tons more trash from our rivers during the 21st annual Source to Sea Cleanup on September 22 & 23, 2017

And so much more!

The Connecticut River Watershed Council works to protect the watershed from source to sea. As stewards of this heritage, we celebrate our four-state treasure and collaborate, educate, organize, restore and intervene to preserve its health for generations to come. Our work informs our vision of economic and ecological abundance. To learn more about CRWC, or to make a contribution to help protect your rivers, visit www.ctriver.org or call 413-772-2020 ext. 202.