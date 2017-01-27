Area Guide To Manchester And The Mountains Is Now Manchester Life

News Release — Mountain Media LLC
Jan. 26, 2017
Contact:
Kim Jones
Mountain Media
802-362-7200
[email protected].
Local Visitor Information Publication Transforms
MANCHESTER, VT: Manchester’s Mountain Media announces the production of a new publication to showcase the beauty, lifestyle, and community of the Manchester area. Manchester Life is slated to feature the vibrant breadth of activities, arts, dining, shopping and recreation choices available to all. It will illustrate to visitors the opportunities and treasures unique to the area as well as provide a window into the lifestyle and spirit of the community.
Manchester Life takes the place of two previous publications, the Area Guide to Manchester and the Mountains and Manchester and the Mountains Resource Guide, and is to be released each spring. The lifestyle piece will include editorial and photography alongside the area’s business listings, travel resources, and events calendar.
The audiences for the publication remain travelers to the area and new homeowners. Distribution plans include local businesses, visitors centers, and mailings to second homeowners throughout the area. Advertisers and those listed in the piece will also receive a digital presence on the recently released Stratton and Manchester Area Guide app as well as the Stratton Magazine website.
Mountain Media is led by the same team who in recent months has transformed the look of Stratton Magazine. The company is also the publisher of the Southern Vermont Dining Guide and local playbills.
For additional information contact Kim Jones at Mountain Media at 802-362-7200 or [email protected].
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.