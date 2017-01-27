 

Area Guide To Manchester And The Mountains Is Now Manchester Life

Jan. 27, 2017, 10:00 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Mountain Media LLC
Jan. 26, 2017

Contact:
Kim Jones
Mountain Media
802-362-7200
[email protected].

 Local Visitor Information Publication Transforms   

MANCHESTER, VT: Manchester’s Mountain Media announces the production of a new publication to showcase the beauty, lifestyle, and community of the Manchester area. Manchester Life is slated to feature the vibrant breadth of activities, arts, dining, shopping and recreation choices available to all. It will illustrate to visitors the opportunities and treasures unique to the area as well as provide a window into the lifestyle and spirit of the community.

Manchester Life takes the place of two previous publications, the Area Guide to Manchester and the Mountains and Manchester and the Mountains Resource Guide, and is to be released each spring. The lifestyle piece will include editorial and photography alongside the area’s business listings, travel resources, and events calendar.

The audiences for the publication remain travelers to the area and new homeowners. Distribution plans include local businesses, visitors centers, and mailings to second homeowners throughout the area. Advertisers and those listed in the piece will also receive a digital presence on the recently released Stratton and Manchester Area Guide app as well as the Stratton Magazine website.
Mountain Media is led by the same team who in recent months has transformed the look of Stratton Magazine. The company is also the publisher of the Southern Vermont Dining Guide and local playbills.

For additional information contact Kim Jones at Mountain Media at 802-362-7200 or [email protected].

 

