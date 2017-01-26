Vermont Student Assistance Corp. Statement on Gov. Scott’s Budget Address:

News Release — VSAC
January 24, 2017
Media Contact:
Sabina Haskell
Director of Public Affairs
802-542-2240
[email protected]
Statement from Scott Giles, President and CEO, Vermont Student Assistance Corp., on Governor Scott’s budget address:
“We applaud Governor Scott’s focus on postsecondary education in Vermont, particularly the Governor’s emphasis on the nondegree grant program. We know this landmark program pays off for Vermonters and for the state. At a time when we need to grow our workforce and our economy, the nondegree grant opens the doors to education and training that Vermonters need now to move ahead in their careers and in their lives.
“Last year, we helped over 1,700 Vermonters take the next step in their education and job opportunities right here in Vermont. Because of the huge demand for the program, Governor Scott’s call for increased funding means even more Vermonters will be able to move ahead.
“Education and training has never been more important for Vermonters. In fact, the Department of Labor finds that seven out of 10 jobs created in the state over the next decade will require continued education and training after high school.
“Governor Scott’s investment in this area will prepare Vermonters for the future and we thank him for his foresight and commitment to the state.”
