Vermont Republicans’ Statement on Governor Phil Scott’s 1st Budget Address - VTDigger

News Release — Vermont Republican Party
January 24, 2017
Contact:
Dave Sunderland
802-483-3068, [email protected]
Berlin, VT – David Sunderland, Chair of the Vermont Republican Party issued the following statement on Governor Phil Scott’s 1st Budget Address:
“Governor Phil Scott is following through on the promise he made to Vermonters when they elected him Governor. His budget is financially prudent and takes important steps in making Vermont a more affordable place to live, work and raise a family.
“Vermont Republicans are leading the charge to put Vermont on a more sustainable path. We look forward to delivering the changes needed to make life in Vermont more affordable and more filled with opportunities for every Vermonter. No doubt, tough decisions will be need to be made, but Governor Phil Scott is boldly leading the way.”
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.