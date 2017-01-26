Vermont Republicans’ Statement on Governor Phil Scott’s 1st Budget Address - VTDigger

News Release — Vermont Republican Party

January 24, 2017

Contact:

Dave Sunderland

802-483-3068, [email protected]

Berlin, VT – David Sunderland, Chair of the Vermont Republican Party issued the following statement on Governor Phil Scott’s 1st Budget Address:

“Governor Phil Scott is following through on the promise he made to Vermonters when they elected him Governor. His budget is financially prudent and takes important steps in making Vermont a more affordable place to live, work and raise a family.

“Vermont Republicans are leading the charge to put Vermont on a more sustainable path. We look forward to delivering the changes needed to make life in Vermont more affordable and more filled with opportunities for every Vermonter. No doubt, tough decisions will be need to be made, but Governor Phil Scott is boldly leading the way.”