Vermont-NEA Gives Scott Education Plans an Incomplete

News Release — Vermont-NEA

Jan. 24, 2017

Contact:

Darren Allen

802.224.2403 (office)

802.839.8618 (mobile)

Governor’s vision cannot be achieved by firing educators and crippling communities’ investment in their children

MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott’s education proposals will do great harm to Vermont’s local public schools by laying off hundreds of educators, shuttering schools and cutting the pay of the men and women who teach the state’s children, according to the president of Vermont-NEA.

“Governor Scott’s goal of making our public schools the best in the country is laudable, and it is one we share,” said Martha Allen, a K-12 librarian who serves as president of Vermont-NEA. “Unfortunately, his proposals today will, sadly, do nothing but hamper the ability of Vermont’s local communities to invest in their children. By freezing property tax rates, capping school budgets, firing hundreds of educators and seeking $15 million in pay cuts from educators, the governor will not achieve what we all want: a top-notch education for our children.”

Allen said that at a time when the governor wants to expand opportunity for all Vermonters, his proposals could cripple the single-most important tool for a prosperous economy: top-quality local public schools. She added that another dangerous feature of the governor’s proposals expanding early education and adding support for higher education is that it taps the property-tax fueled Education Fund.

“We believe that Gov. Scott’s proposal to begin boosting support for higher education is a good start,” she said. “But we disagree with his proposal to turn to Vermont’s property taxpayers to foot the bill.”

The students of Vermont’s local public schools stand to suffer if all of the governor’s proposals are enacted, Allen said. “Doing more with less is a great mantra, be we all know that’s all it is,” Allen said. “If we want more, we have to do more. By taking such a blunt hammer to our local public schools, Governor Scott will make Vermont a far less attractive place to live, work and raise a family. We give the governor’s education proposals an ‘Incomplete’ as it needs work to gain the support of the women and men who teach Vermont’s students.”