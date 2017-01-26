Vermont Democratic Party: Gov. Scott’s Austere Budget Proposal Threatens Future of Vermont

News Release — Vermont Democratic Party
Jan. 24, 2017
Contact:
Christina Amestoy, VDP Communications Director
(802) 448-4239
[email protected]
Scott’s budget address targets Vermont’s public education system, healthcare services, and programs supporting the most vulnerable Vermonters
January 24, 2017
Montpelier, VT Today, Phil Scott attempted to answer the question he repeatedly dodged on the campaign trail: what areas he deemed worthwhile to underfund for the sake of a level budget. His answer? Vermont’s public education system.
“In an attempt to achieve a campaign promise, Governor Scott has chosen to find “efficiencies” in an area at the foundation of our state, Vermont public education,” said Christina Amestoy, VDP spokesperson. “While a vision that supports our children from early education through higher ed is what we all strive for, it cannot come at the cost of our local communities ability to invest in K-12 students. For a governor who ran on the promise of attracting young families to Vermont, gutting our public education system seems counterintuitive.”
“In addition, Scott has chosen to target the Agency of Human Services and set Vermont’s health care system in his crosshairs,” added Amestoy. “This comes after Scott had already stated support for Speaker Ryan’s proposal to push block grants for Medicaid, a far-right plan that would cost 53,000 Vermonters their coverage.”
“Vermonters deserve a state that continues to support them and we are heartened by some of the proposals stated by Governor Scott today. However we also recognize that these must be funded in a way that protects the vital areas, like public education, already in place.We cannot have a budget balanced on the backs of our students and educators through a top-down mandate.”
