Three New Directors Elected at Paul Frank + Collins P.C.

News Release — Paul Frank + Collins P.C.
January 2017
Contact:
Rebecca Guenther
Tel. 802-658-2311
Email: [email protected]
One Church Street
Burlington, VT 05402-1307
Burlington, VT. January, 2016 – Paul Frank + Collins P.C. announces that attorneys Benjamin L. Gould, Adeline Simenon, and Michael J. Wasco have been elected as shareholders and Directors of the firm.
Benjamin Gould practices on the firm’s Captive Insurance and Property + Development teams; Adeline Simenon heads the firm’s Business Immigration department; and Michael Wasco heads the firm’s Patents + Intellectual Property team.
“The promotion to membership of these three outstanding lawyers speaks volumes of the worldly insight and local know-how of PF+C that makes us truly unique when compared to our competitors.” said PF+C President, Stephanie Mapes. “Mike will head our national patent and intellectual property practice assisting individuals, start-ups, emerging companies, multi-national corporations, and university technology transfer while also tending to a portfolio of oil & gas technologies for a Fortune 100 company. Adeline is a French-Swiss-American attorney who greatly enhances the PF+C legacy of Business Immigration Law, focusing on assisting European and Canadian companies to expand their operations in the United States, launch their U.S. offices. and transfer their key employees to their U.S. affiliates. Ben rounds out our national niche captive insurance practice and also heads up our local commercial real estate practice in Vermont and Massachusetts. I couldn’t be more excited to have Ben, Adeline, and Mike join us as business owners of the firm.”
Formed in 1968, Paul Frank + Collins P.C. is a regional law firm with over 50 employees based in Burlington, Vermont. The firm’s attorneys provide a wide range of legal services to commercial, institutional and individual clients throughout the United States, Canada, Bermuda and Europe.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.