Three New Directors Elected at Paul Frank + Collins P.C.

January 2017

Burlington, VT. January, 2016 – Paul Frank + Collins P.C. announces that attorneys Benjamin L. Gould, Adeline Simenon, and Michael J. Wasco have been elected as shareholders and Directors of the firm.

Benjamin Gould practices on the firm’s Captive Insurance and Property + Development teams; Adeline Simenon heads the firm’s Business Immigration department; and Michael Wasco heads the firm’s Patents + Intellectual Property team.

“The promotion to membership of these three outstanding lawyers speaks volumes of the worldly insight and local know-how of PF+C that makes us truly unique when compared to our competitors.” said PF+C President, Stephanie Mapes. “Mike will head our national patent and intellectual property practice assisting individuals, start-ups, emerging companies, multi-national corporations, and university technology transfer while also tending to a portfolio of oil & gas technologies for a Fortune 100 company. Adeline is a French-Swiss-American attorney who greatly enhances the PF+C legacy of Business Immigration Law, focusing on assisting European and Canadian companies to expand their operations in the United States, launch their U.S. offices. and transfer their key employees to their U.S. affiliates. Ben rounds out our national niche captive insurance practice and also heads up our local commercial real estate practice in Vermont and Massachusetts. I couldn’t be more excited to have Ben, Adeline, and Mike join us as business owners of the firm.”

Formed in 1968, Paul Frank + Collins P.C. is a regional law firm with over 50 employees based in Burlington, Vermont. The firm’s attorneys provide a wide range of legal services to commercial, institutional and individual clients throughout the United States, Canada, Bermuda and Europe.