Statement Of Sen. Patrick Leahy on Vermonters in the Women’s Marches in Montpelier and Washington

News Release — Sen. Patrick Leahy
Jan. 24, 2017
Press Contact:
David Carle
202-224-3693
Statement Of Senator Patrick Leahy On Vermonters In The Women’s Marches In Montpelier And Washington
Senate Floor
January 24, 2017
This weekend, Marcelle and I had the pleasure of hosting hundreds of Vermonters for coffee before the Women’s March on Washington. I could not be prouder of the thousands more who marched in the Green Mountain State in Montpelier, our state capital, and those who drove through the night to show that our brave little state says no to hate. I was inspired by the sight of hundreds of thousands of pink hats showing the President that they are paying attention, they want their voices to be heard, and that the American people will hold him accountable.
One Vermonter who took part in the enormous Women’s March in Montpelier told a member of my staff, “This is the first time I have been able to smile since Election Day.”
We have heard disrespectful, offensive and dangerous comments seep into our national discourse. The millions of men and women who participated in marches across the country this weekend offered a powerful statement that they will not tolerate policies that restrict the rights of women or that treat women like second-class citizens.
Unfortunately, the Trump Administration ignored the voices of millions of Americans and is already undermining the rights of women. Two of the President’s first Executive Orders targeted women. His first Executive Order attempts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, which throws into limbo the health insurance arrangements of millions of American women who have been guaranteed maternity coverage as a part of their health care plans, who have been able to have affordable birth control for the first time, who have been able to tell insurance companies that no, pregnancy is not a pre-existing condition. President Trump also reinstated the so-called Mexico City policy, a policy that would be illegal and unconstitutional in this country — that will only result in more abortions and more pregnancy related deaths in developing countries.
Mr. President, Americans are watching. And from what I heard and saw from Vermonters on Saturday, I can tell you they are fired up and ready to go. We need a President who is committed to equality and opportunity for all people, no matter their sex, gender or race. We will not stand for policies that turn back the clock on so much progress we have made.
To paraphrase Dr. Martin Luther King, we have to accept finite disappointment, but we must not give up infinite hope. Only light can crowd out darkness.
I was so proud to see so many Vermonters speaking up, and I can guarantee that they are not going away.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
