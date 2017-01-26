Smart Growth, Downtown and Village Center Vitality Boosted in Gov. Phil Scott’s Fiscal Plan

News Release — Preservation Trust of Vermont
Jan. 24, 2017
Contact:
Paul Bruhn, Executive Director
Preservation Trust of Vermont
[email protected]
(802) 343-0595
Redevelopment tax incentives to rise to $2.4 Million/year
VT Housing and Conservation Board slated for $16.3M New $35M Affordable Housing Development Bond
Montpelier, VT – January 24, 2017 – Smart growth development supporters today praised Governor Phil Scott’s Budget Address proposals. He proposed:
*Raising the annual Downtown and Village Center redevelopment tax credit cap by $200K to $2.4M;
*Allocating $16.3M to the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board for in FY’18, which is a $1M rise from last year; and
*Investing $35M, raised through a special purpose bond, in the construction of affordable housing.
“Vermont communities and our character as a special place depend on sustained investments in our downtowns and village centers as places to gather, work, live and shop,” said Paul Bruhn, Executive Director of the Preservation Trust of Vermont. “The Governor’s proposed increase in the resources dedicated to the improvement of historic properties, his sustained commitment to working land and natural area conservation, and the big bond for the construction of permanently affordable housing are a welcome boost that will encourage private investment, create jobs, and make our community centers better.”
