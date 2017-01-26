Small business reaction to Scott's budget address - VTDigger

News Release — NFIB
Jan. 24, 2017
Contact:
Shawn Shouldice
802-498-0059
[email protected]
MONTEPELIER (January 24, 2017): In response to Governor Phil Scott’s Budget Address today, the following statement may be attributed to Shawn Shouldice, Vermont State Director for the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB):
Governor Scott’s call to reduce the magnitude of government is certainly a step in the right direction. Small business owners in Vermont are always looking for ways to become leaner and more efficient, and it is about time that our government does the same.
A balanced budget that includes a reduction in base spending without raising taxes is certainly an excellent start to address Vermont’s crisis of affordability. The small business community has consistently struggled with the cost to operate in our state and what we heard today from the Governor was reform that he hopes will reduce the property tax burden impacting so many. When small business owners pay fewer taxes, they often put that money back into their businesses by improving their infrastructure or hiring additional people.
We certainly agree that economic growth is pivotal to our future success. Empowering our workforce while simultaneously growing the small business sector will ensure that Vermonters will be able to find work and employers will have qualified candidates. While the efforts to promote our state outlined today are welcome by our members, in the end, what they desire most is a reduction in taxes and regulations stifling their economic growth. Today we heard many ideas from Governor Scott that will put Vermont on a new path. It is now incumbent upon the legislature to work with him to execute these ideas and make our economic prosperity a reality.
