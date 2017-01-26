News Release — Saint Michael’s College

January 25, 2017

Saint Michael's College late Jan./February/early March 2017 Calendar

(Events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.)

Friday, January 27

Saint Michael’s College presents the MLK Poetry Slam from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall as part of the week of programming to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Six of the best upcoming and established poetry slam artists: Mic-Andre (NY), Denise Casey (VT), Muslim Girls (VT), Cedrick Dale Hoard (Wisconsin), Danez Smith (Minnesota), Rajni Eddins (VT),

Saturday, January 28

Saint Michael’s College presents a concert by the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir at 4 p.m. in the Chapel of Saint Michael the Archangel Chapel, part of the College’s week of programming to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir, the largest in the region, has constantly emphasized the breadth and depth of gospel music to expose the region to this unique American genre and to honor those killed during the Civil Rights Movement. The choir fuses traditional gospel, urban gospel, contemporary Christian, European harmonies, Caribbean and Afrocentric rhythms and overtones. Doors open at 3:15 p.m.

Sunday, January 29

Saint Michael’s College presents a concert of classical piano trios by Haydn, Schubert, Shostakovich and Mendelssohn, at 4 p.m. in the McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall, performed by three local professionals: violinist Letitia Quante, cellist Emily Taubl, and pianist (and former St Mike’s faculty member) Annemieke McLane. Admission is by donation. Free admission with a Saint Michael’s College ID.

Wednesday, February 1

Saint Michael’s College presents Journalism Department Guest Speaker Jay Rosen at 8 p.m. in the McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall. Jay Rosen, the nation’s most astute observer of the press, is coming to Saint Michael’s College to ask and answer the question, “What do we need from journalists now that Trump has been elected?” Rosen is one of the Trump administration’s most visible and influential critics. He has 189,000 twitter followers, has been quoted in every major U.S. newspaper and has appeared on Bill Moyers Journal and more recently on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, The Last Word, and other national television outlets. A long-form blogger and creator of PressThink, Rosen has written two pieces that are considered blueprints for journalists covering a presidency that threatens First Amendment protections. The pieces are “Winter is coming: prospects for the American press under Trump,” and “Prospects for the American press under Trump, part two.” This rare opportunity to hear this important and engaging speaker is open to the college, the public, and the press. Rosen has been on the journalism faculty at New York University since 1986; from 1999 to 2005 he served as chair of the department. He lives in New York City. He is the author of PressThink, a weblog about journalism and its ordeals (www.pressthink.org), which he introduced in September 2003. Rosen is a former member of the Wikipedia Advisory Board. From 2010 to 2014 he was on the advisory board of Digital First Media, second largest newspaper company in the U.S. He is also a consultant to Post Media, the largest newspaper company in Canada. In November, 2011 he joined the corporate board of The Gazette Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. From November 2013 to October of 2014 he was an adviser to First Look Media, founded by Pierre Omidyar. In 1999, Yale University Press published his book, What Are Journalists For?, which is about the rise of the civic journalism movement. Rosen wrote and spoke frequently about civic journalism (also called public journalism) over a ten-year period, 1989-99. From 1993 to 1997 he was the director of the Project on Public Life and the Press, funded by the Knight Foundation. He will be introduced by Professor David Mindich of the Saint Michael’s journalism faculty, who writes and researches on similar topics.

Thursdays, February 2, 9, 16, 23 and March 9

Saint Michael’s College presents “Math & Cookies” sessions from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. over four Thursdays during February and the first Thursday of March, in the Saint Edmund’s Hall Farrell Room. Everyone is welcome to come to this social event where people interested in math have fun, play games, drink tea and coffee, and eat cookies.

Saturday, February 11

Saint Michael’s College and the Society of Saint Edmund are honored to announce the Ordination to the Transitional Diaconate of Brother Michael Carter during an 11 a.m. Mass in the Chapel of Saint Michael the Archangel. The Society of Saint Edmund invites members of the College and wider communities to attend this important milestone for Brother Michael Carter on his journey to eventual priesthood with the Edmundites — founding religious order of Saint Michael’s College. Conferred by Most Reverend Christopher J. Coyne, 10th Bishop of Burlington. A reception will follow in the Roy Room, 3rd floor of the Dion Family Student Center.

Thursday, February 16

Saint Michael’s College presents a community reading to raise awareness on sexual assault, titled “It Happens Here,” from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall. IHH is an annual event that began in spring 2014. At the event, volunteers read anonymously submitted accounts of sexual assault. We want to hear from people who never said ‘no’ but never said ‘yes’; from people who intervened when someone couldn’t stand up for themselves; from people who want to tell their story and from people who need to tell their story. We want to hear your story, because your story is important. There is no specific ‘criteria’ for submitting. Every voice can make a difference. These stories are shared at IHH in order to raise awareness about sexual assault at SMC. They shed light on an issue that must be dealt with, and they prove that it does happen here. If you would like to contribute your story, visit our website below. We hear you. We believe you. You are not alone. Submit your story here: http://ihhstmikes.wix.com/ihhstmikes

Saturday, February 18

Saint Michael’s College and the College Department of Fine Arts/Theatre presents a performance of David Kaye’s award-winning solo-play titled “How I Brought Peace to the Middle East: a Tragicomedy,” at 7 p.m. in the McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall. Kaye tells the story of moving his small family to Israel for six months in 2012 to teach on a Fulbright Scholarship. With missiles flying and his wife and children kvetching, Kaye had high hopes of settling the turmoil overseas once and for all. This funny and touching one-man show will take the audience along on Kaye’s misadventures from New England to the Holy Land. The true story of a naïve “Jew from Vermont,” (Kaye grew up in St, Albans and was Bar Mitzvahed at Temple Sinai in South Burlington), the play reveals one man’s optimism put to the ultimate test. Kaye won a Spotlight on the Arts Award for best new play for the show, and performed the piece as an official selection at the prestigious United Solo Festival in New York City as well as the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine and at colleges all over New England. Kaye currently serves as chair of the Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of New Hampshire. He has worked throughout the U.S. as a professional actor and director for such companies as the Texas Shakespeare Festival, the Theater at Monmouth in Maine, the National Theatre of the Performing Arts in NYC, Boston Chamber Theatre, and Stages Repertory Theatre in Houston, TX. How I Brought Peace to the Middle East, A Tragicomedy is an Actor’s Theatre of New England production. For more information contact Professor Cathy Hurst, St. Michael’s Department of Theatre at (802) 654-2203.

Wednesday, February 22

Saint Michael’s College presents “Fresh Check Day,” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Alliot Student Center Lobby. Live music, free food, therapy animals, and tons of free prizes! Join us for a mental health celebration focused on reducing stigma, encouraging dialogue, and raising awareness for mental health resources and coping strategies.

Wednesday, March 1

Saint Michael’s College presents the John Engels Memorial Poetry Reading at 4:30 p.m. in the Saint Edmund’s Hall Farrell Room (3rd floor). The annual John Engels Memorial Poetry Reading will feature a number of his colleagues and friends reading John’s work. John Engels was a beloved colleague and internationally known poet whose memory and work we keep alive each year with this event.

Friday, March 3

Saint Michael’s College presents the French film “Le gout d’un pays,” (The Taste of a Country), part of the Quebec Film Series, at 7 p.m. in Cheray Science Hall 101. The screening is made possible thanks to the Quebec Government Office in Boston. The film is shown in French with English subtitles. Is there a connection between making maple syrup and the essence of Québécois identity? This odd question takes an unexpected but entirely relevant turn in Le goût d’un pays. Centered on a poignant dialogue between Gilles Vigneault and Fred Pellerin, the film records the testimonials of amateur and professional producers, creating a tribute to one of our natural treasures. It is also a unique, positive reflection on the relationship between the people of Quebec and the land. There’s no cynical defeatism or idle navel-gazing here: Le goût d’un pays is a clarion call for an awakening of the Québécois people and their love for a land open to all and proud of its natural wealth.

Monday, March 6

Saint Michael’s College presents a talk by Dr. Maryann Cusimano-Love titled “International Religious Freedom: From Genocide to Peace,” at 4:30 p.m. in the Dion Family Student Center Roy Event Center (3rd floor). Cusimano-Love will discuss the current situation of Religious Freedom in Iraq and other countries in the region.