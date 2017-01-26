Police arrest man accused of aiding homicide suspect

A man who allegedly helped the lead suspect in a Montpelier homicide flee the state is facing an accessory charge.

Vermont State Police arrested Reginald Jones, 36, of Barre, on Wednesday. Police say Jones helped Jayveon Caballero get to a bus station in White River Junction early Sunday and bought him a bus ticket, shortly after Caballero allegedly shot a man in Montpelier.

Caballero, also of Barre, is accused of killing Markus Austin outside Austin’s apartment about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police believe Caballero fled the state on a Greyhound bound for New York City. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Jones is due in Washington County Criminal Court on Monday.