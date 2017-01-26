One-Day Intensive on Production Efficiency for Vegetable Farmers to be Held at Sterling College

News Release — Sterling College

Jan. 26, 2017

Media Contact:

Christian Feuerstein, Director of Communications, Sterling College

802.586.7711 x164 • [email protected]

January 26, 2017 • Craftsbury Common, VT • “Work smarter, not harder.” Everyone’s heard that phrase, but how does it apply to farming? Vegetable farmers looking to grow their farms’ profit margins and increase the efficiency of their operations can learn how to do so at a one-day intensive being offered in March at Sterling College.

Rutland Area Farm and Food Link (RAFFL), NOFA-VT, and the Center for an Agricultural Economy will be offering a “Production Efficiency Intensive for Vegetable Farmers” on Friday, March 3rd, on the Sterling College campus in Craftsbury Common, Vermont, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The intensive will feature a keynote talk by Ben Hartman, the author of The Lean Farm (Chelsea Green, 2015).Topics covered will include: product flow, storage area organization, ergonomic systems, employee management, planning for equipment and infrastructure needs, and efficient winter production systems.

Other presenters include Hans Estrin, the Local Food Network Coordinator at the University of Vermont, as well as other Vermont vegetable farmers who have been implementing production efficiency strategies on their farms. Additionally, there is a limited number of one-on-one coaching sessions with Ben Hartman available at the workshop.

The workshop costs $25 per person and includes lunch at Sterling College. To register, visit http://www.rutlandfarmandfood.org/efficiency-intensive. For more information, please email [email protected] or call Mara Hearst at (802) 417-7096.