One-Day Intensive on Production Efficiency for Vegetable Farmers to be Held at Sterling College

News Release — Sterling College
Jan. 26, 2017
Media Contact:
Christian Feuerstein, Director of Communications, Sterling College
802.586.7711 x164 • [email protected]
January 26, 2017 • Craftsbury Common, VT • “Work smarter, not harder.” Everyone’s heard that phrase, but how does it apply to farming? Vegetable farmers looking to grow their farms’ profit margins and increase the efficiency of their operations can learn how to do so at a one-day intensive being offered in March at Sterling College.
Rutland Area Farm and Food Link (RAFFL), NOFA-VT, and the Center for an Agricultural Economy will be offering a “Production Efficiency Intensive for Vegetable Farmers” on Friday, March 3rd, on the Sterling College campus in Craftsbury Common, Vermont, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The intensive will feature a keynote talk by Ben Hartman, the author of The Lean Farm (Chelsea Green, 2015).Topics covered will include: product flow, storage area organization, ergonomic systems, employee management, planning for equipment and infrastructure needs, and efficient winter production systems.
Other presenters include Hans Estrin, the Local Food Network Coordinator at the University of Vermont, as well as other Vermont vegetable farmers who have been implementing production efficiency strategies on their farms. Additionally, there is a limited number of one-on-one coaching sessions with Ben Hartman available at the workshop.
The workshop costs $25 per person and includes lunch at Sterling College. To register, visit http://www.rutlandfarmandfood.org/efficiency-intensive. For more information, please email [email protected] or call Mara Hearst at (802) 417-7096.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.