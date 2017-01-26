Nearly 30 Athletes with Visual Impairments to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of U.S. Association of Blind Athletes Winter Ski Festival

News Release — Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports

Jan. 24, 2017

Contact:

Kim Jackson

[email protected]

802.345.9730

Nearly 30 Athletes with Visual Impairments to Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the United States Association of Blind Athletes Winter Ski Festival with Vermont Adaptive, Feb. 10-13 at Pico Mountain

KILLINGTON, Vt. (Jan. 24, 2017) – Nearly 30 athletes will come together to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the nationally recognized United States Association of Blind Athletes (USABA) Winter Ski Festival with Vermont Adaptive Feb. 10-13 at Pico Mountain in Killington. The event is one of the largest annual gatherings in the U.S. of skiers and snowboarders who are blind and visually impaired. Vermont Adaptive has hosted the event each year since its inception at Pico Mountain.

Skiing down the slopes by day and celebrating successes at night, eight of the participants are also veterans. Athletes will be coming right from the festival’s very own home state of Vermont and as far as New York, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Mississippi, Ohio, Massachusetts, Florida, Maryland, Georgia, Virginia, and Colorado.

Vermont Adaptive, Vermont’s largest year-round disabled sports non-profit organization committed to empowering individuals with disabilities, has partnered with USABA to bring the winter festival to Pico Mountain for the past 10 years, provided trained guides, instructors and equipment for the event.

Kim Seevers, an instructor, coach, educator and director for the Professional Ski Instructors of America (PSIA), will join the group Friday evening and Saturday to give an informal discussion about guiding and racing. She will host a race clinic for instructors and athletes Saturday afternoon. Seevers and teammate Staci Mannella represented the U.S. at the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia. More recently, Seevers was named coach of the PSIA-AASI Adaptive National Team.

Throughout the weekend, athletes will ski and snowboard, Nordic ski, snowshoe, and learn and practice biathlon target shooting. Food and lodging is included, plus a special celebratory dinner Saturday night with a special guest speaker.

Last year, Vermont Adaptive acquired Eko-Aims Rifle and Biathlon Target, made possible by a grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The laser rifle is designed to help train athletes with visual impairments by using auditory signals to guide their aim, and was a huge hit last year. Participants will learn how to use the rifle and learn more about US Paralympics biathlon competition.

For more information, visit www.usaba.org or contact Tom Alcorn at [email protected]. Look for the hashtags #usabaskipico #vtadaptive #usaba

###

About the United States Association of Blind Athletes

Since its founding in 1976, USABA, a community-based organization of the United States Olympic Committee, has reached more than 100,000 blind individuals. The organization has emerged as more than just a world-class trainer of blind athletes, it has become a champion of the abilities of Americans who are legally blind. USABA’s mission: to enhance the lives of blind and visually impaired people by providing the opportunity for participation in sports and physical activity. www.usaba.org | Twitter: @USABA | Facebook: United States Association of Blind Athletes

About Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports

Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sportsis a nationally recognized organization that empowers people of all abilities through inclusive sports and recreational programming regardless of ability to pay. In addition to sports, year round programming options integrate environmental, holistic wellness, and competitive training philosophies for people of all ages with cognitive, developmental, physical and emotional behavioral disabilities. Vermont Adaptive promotes independence and furthers equality through access and instruction to sports and recreational opportunities including alpine skiing, snowboarding, and other winter sports; kayaking, canoeing, sailing, cycling, hiking, rock climbing, tennis, horseback riding, and more. More than 400 volunteers serve clients of all abilities from all over the world in three winter programming locations in Vermont – Pico Mountain at Killington; Sugarbush Resort in Warren; and Bolton Valley Resort in Bolton. Summer programs are provided statewide. For more information, visit www.vermontadaptive.org.