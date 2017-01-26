League of Women Voters Applauds Formation of Campaign Finance Committee

News Release — League of Women Voters

January 24, 2017

Contact:

Sonja Schuyler

802-899-3657

[email protected]

www.LWVofVT.org

The League of Women Voters of Vermont applauds Secretary of State Condos and Attorney General Donavon for forming the Committee on Campaign Finance, Education, Compliance, and Reform. While the League would like to see Citizens United overturned, we also want to use all the means available within current campaign finance laws to assure transparency and compliance.

“Voters need to know where campaign money comes from, and that violations of existing campaign laws will be vigorously prosecuted,” said Catherine Rader, League Board Member. The rules for reporting should be easy to follow for candidates and easy to understand for voters. A robust and transparent system is essential for making democracy work. The League looks forward to helping the Committee, especially with voter education.

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership in the League is open to men and women of all ages. With 97 years of experience and more than 800 local and state affiliates, the League is one of America’s most trusted grassroots organizations. Follow us on Facebook.

￼￼