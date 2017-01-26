League of Women Voters Applauds Formation of Campaign Finance Committee

News Release — League of Women Voters
January 24, 2017
Contact:
Sonja Schuyler
802-899-3657
[email protected]
www.LWVofVT.org
The League of Women Voters of Vermont applauds Secretary of State Condos and Attorney General Donavon for forming the Committee on Campaign Finance, Education, Compliance, and Reform. While the League would like to see Citizens United overturned, we also want to use all the means available within current campaign finance laws to assure transparency and compliance.
“Voters need to know where campaign money comes from, and that violations of existing campaign laws will be vigorously prosecuted,” said Catherine Rader, League Board Member. The rules for reporting should be easy to follow for candidates and easy to understand for voters. A robust and transparent system is essential for making democracy work. The League looks forward to helping the Committee, especially with voter education.
The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership in the League is open to men and women of all ages. With 97 years of experience and more than 800 local and state affiliates, the League is one of America’s most trusted grassroots organizations. Follow us on Facebook.
￼￼
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.