Gov. Scott Announces $35 Million Housing Initiative

News Release — Vermont Housing & Conservation Board

January 24, 2017

Contact:

Gus Seelig

802-522-4079

Jen Hollar

802-793-7346

Vermont Housing & Conservation Board to Lead the Effort

Montpelier, Vt. – Earlier today, Governor Phil Scott announced a partnership with the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board that will continue its investments in the state’s working landscape and water quality while launching a new initiative to develop and improve homes Vermonters can afford. The announcement came in his budget address to the Vermont General Assembly. The Governor’s proposal calls for a $35 million revenue bond designed to help alleviate the housing crunch felt by Vermonters.

“My Administration is committed to strengthening the economy, making Vermont more affordable and protecting the most vulnerable. Housing plays an important role in meeting each of those goals, so I’m proud to make important investments in this area,” said Governor Scott of the announcement. “VHCB’s track record of public-private partnerships, promoting homeownership, and serving Vermonters in the greatest need, clearly demonstrates its ability to put these housing investments to work for Vermonters and their communities.”

The state’s shortage of affordable and available homes affects Vermonters of all incomes. The Vermont Futures Project, an effort of the Chamber of Commerce, recently issued a report highlighting the state’s deficit of housing for workers as constraint on economic growth. Also recently, the Corporation for Supportive Housing recommended a Roadmap to End Homelessness to the Legislature that identified Vermont’s tight housing market and lack of housing supply as a barrier to reaching that goal.

Speaking for the board, VHCB Vice-chair Emily Wadhams said, “We are delighted at the Governor’s confidence in our work and look forward to this very exciting initiative that will provide much needed capital to build, improve and preserve Vermont’s affordable housing. Ramping up our efforts both for Vermonters with extremely low incomes and no home at all and for workers up to 120% of median, will improve our economy, strengthen our communities and help young Vermonters at the beginning of their careers.”

A backlog of projects exists statewide – homes waiting to be created when funding is available. Executive Director Gus Seelig said, “We look forward to meeting with housing nonprofits, members of the development community, regional planning and local officials to move this initiative forward in the most creative and efficient way possible.”