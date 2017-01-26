Deb Bucknam: A dissenting view of the Women’s March

Editor’s note: This commentary is by Deborah Bucknam, of Walden, who was the Republican candidate for attorney general in November. She is a graduate of Vermont Law School in private practice in St. Johnsbury and past vice chair of the Vermont Republican Party.I was deeply offended by the million women’s marches on Jan. 21. Now that I have your attention, please hear me out, because I have an offer at the end of this commentary that those of you who disagree with me cannot refuse.
First, I am glad that peaceful protest is now back in fashion. When the Tea Party protests were being held, the president of the United States said that race was a “key component” of the protests. That attempt by the president to delegitimize those peaceful protests was concerning. So, I certainly do not have any problem whatsoever with people exercising their First Amendment rights to peaceful assembly.
Here is my problem: What were the marches for?
Some say they were to protest President Trump’s boorish talk he had 14 years ago about going after women in a disgusting way. Hence the proliferation of the vulgar “pussy hats” at the protests.
I am glad that calling men’s boorish behavior to account is also now back in fashion. But if that was the reason for the march, then there should have been a 10 million women march against Bill Clinton’s sexual predations — not just talk — and he and his wife’s attempts to damage and destroy the women who had the courage to bring his conduct to public attention. And there should have been a 20 million woman march against Ted Kennedy, who left a young woman to drown to save himself and his reputation.
So if the women’s march was not really about President Trump’s boorish behavior, or rolling back women’s rights, what was its purpose?
So the double standard of the protesters calls into question whether President Trump’s treatment of women was an actual reason for their protest.
Others say that the protests were because they feared “rolling back” women’s rights. Neither President Trump nor any Republican have suggested rolling back women’s rights. The one right the protesters claim is being “rolled back” is defunding Planned Parenthood. That is conflating rights with funding a government benefit. Moreover, there are tens of millions of pro-life women. For pro-choice advocates to claim that their position represents all women is simply not true — and offensive to the women who disagree with them. Abortion rights is an issue that divides women of all persuasions, and deserves thoughtful discussion, not angry name calling.
So if the women’s march was not really about President Trump’s boorish behavior, or rolling back women’s rights, what was its purpose? Some of the rhetoric and the signs give a hint. Madonna said she wanted to blow up the White House. She was applauded, not booed. There were badges worn by Vermonters — of all people — saying “Vermont fight Fascism.” Wow. Republicans are not only misogynists, but fascists.
In my opinion, the women’s marches are a continuation of a disturbing trend in American politics. It is the belief that political opponents are not misguided; they are evil. During the Obama administration, many said his opponents were racists. Now the theme is Republicans are not only racists, but misogynists and fascists. And, to be fair, there has been plenty of name calling from the Right as well.
Why would anyone discuss policy differences with fascists, racists or misogynists?
Democracy is a fragile form of government. It depends not only on enduring institutions, but on the common belief that we are all people of good will; that we are all in this together.
So here is my offer: I propose we all assume that each of us, no matter what political stripe, want what is best for our country, our fellow citizens, and our children and grandchildren. We have differences as to how to achieve those goals, but we all have the same goals. When we can agree on that, then we can talk, and we can solve problems together. It’s the American way, and the way a vital democracy works.
