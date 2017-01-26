Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont Achieves Best-In-Nation Member Service for the Fourth Year in a Row

News Release — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont

January 25, 2017

Berlin – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont (BCBSVT) achieved the highest possible ranking in member satisfaction and efficiency metrics for the fourth year in a row, retaining its distinction as the number one Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) Plan in America in overall service to its members.

“The focus of our company is on creating positive member experiences, and our entire organization stands by that commitment,” shares Don George, BCBSVT President & CEO. “We are very pleased to have received the distinction as the top performing Blue Plan four years running, and we continue to look for ways to improve the service we provide to Vermonters.”

Mr. George explains that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont’s number-one ranking is based on the national Blue Cross and Blue Shield system’s “Member Touchpoint Measures (MTM).” Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations use the MTM system to track the service they provide to their members and assure industry-leading service levels. Although Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont is an independent, nonprofit Vermont company, its affiliation with the national BCBS system assures members seamless coverage across the country and the world.

The MTM program tracks four primary levels of member service: enrollment, claims processing, inquiries timeliness and accuracy as well as first-call resolution of member inquiries. In 2016, BCBSVT achieved 100 percent of the available points in each category, the highest ranking of any Blue Plan nationally.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont, a nonprofit organization, is the state’s oldest and largest health insurer, providing coverage for about 250,000 Vermonters. It employs about 400 Vermonters at its headquarters in Berlin and its Information and Wellness Center in South Burlington’s Blue Mall, and offers group and individual health plans. More information about Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont is available at www.bcbsvt.com. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont is an independent corporation operating under a license with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, an association of independent Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans.