Lamoille County Mental Health Services 2nd Annual Zumbathon is Feb. 11

News Release — Lamoille County Mental Health Services
Jan. 24, 2017
Contact:
Savi Van Sluytman, CEO
Lamoille County Mental Health Services
72 Harrel St.
Morrisville, VT 05661
(802) 888-5026
Morrisville, VT – Lamoille County Mental Health Services 2nd Annual Zumbathon Fundraiser will happen on Saturday, February 11th at the Lamoille Union High School gym, starting at 2pm-4pm. There will be silent auction, awards and lots of dancing for a great cause. Donations and registration for the Zumbathon can be done online at www.lamoille.org or by calling 888-5026 ext. 103, individuals and teams are welcome to join.
The fundraiser will benefit LCMHS, specifically the program of working early on with law enforcement in connecting with individuals facing nonviolent criminal charges with resources to help address mental health and substance abuse issues.
The event is being sponsored by local businesses. If you are interested in sponsoring the event, please visit LCMHS website. LCMHS is a 501(c) 3 organization. Monetary donations are deductible as charitable donations for federal income tax purposes.
Lamoille County Mental Health Services is a nonprofit organization providing quality developmental and mental health services to the Lamoille Valley area, enhancing independence and quality of life to help promote a community with wellness at its core and clear access to a comprehensive continuum of quality care and services.
