Kids VT Announces 20th Annual Summer Camp & School Fair For Vermont Parents

Jan. 24, 2017

Cathy Resmer

BURLINGTON, Vt., January, 24 2017: Kids VT, Vermont’s free monthly parenting magazine, announces the 20th annual Kids VT Camp & School Fair on Saturday, February 4, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Burlington Hilton on Battery Street. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

Parents can speak with representatives from more than 50 local camps and independent schools that offer day and sleepaway programs for kids of all ages and grade levels. Speciality camps offer instruction in activities that range from rock climbing to the performing arts, from sailing to science, technology, engineering and math. It’s the perfect opportunity to ask questions and plan for summer.

Exhibitors include Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront, Circus Smirkus, Camp Bread and Butter, ECHO Leahy Center For Lake Champlain, Flynn Center For Performing Arts, Petra Cliffs Rock Climbing and Mountaineering School, Regal Gymnastics Academy, UVM Adventure Camp and many more. To find a complete list of participating camps and schools, visit kidsvt.com.

This year’s fair is sponsored by Timberlane Dental Group and New England Federal Credit Union.