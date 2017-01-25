Kids VT Announces 20th Annual Summer Camp & School Fair For Vermont Parents

News Release — Kids VT
Jan. 24, 2017
Contact:
Cathy Resmer
Kids VT Co-publisher/Executive Editor
802-864-5684
[email protected]
BURLINGTON, Vt., January, 24 2017: Kids VT, Vermont’s free monthly parenting magazine, announces the 20th annual Kids VT Camp & School Fair on Saturday, February 4, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Burlington Hilton on Battery Street. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.
Parents can speak with representatives from more than 50 local camps and independent schools that offer day and sleepaway programs for kids of all ages and grade levels. Speciality camps offer instruction in activities that range from rock climbing to the performing arts, from sailing to science, technology, engineering and math. It’s the perfect opportunity to ask questions and plan for summer.
Exhibitors include Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront, Circus Smirkus, Camp Bread and Butter, ECHO Leahy Center For Lake Champlain, Flynn Center For Performing Arts, Petra Cliffs Rock Climbing and Mountaineering School, Regal Gymnastics Academy, UVM Adventure Camp and many more. To find a complete list of participating camps and schools, visit kidsvt.com.
This year’s fair is sponsored by Timberlane Dental Group and New England Federal Credit Union.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
