Green Mountain Care Board Public Meetings in February

News Release — Green Mountain Care Board

January 24, 2017

Montpelier, VT – The Green Mountain Care Board (GMCB) will hold the following public meetings in February:

Thursday, February 2: Canceled

Thursday, February 9: Board Meeting (1:00 pm)

All-Payer Model Update and Discussion

Vermont Information Technology Update

QHP (Qualified Health Plans) – Vote

Located in the GMCB Board Room on the 2nd Floor of the City Center Building at 89 Main Street, Montpelier

Thursday, February 16: Board Meeting (1:00 pm)

All-Payer Model Update and Discussion

Hospital Budget Process – FY 2018 Board Work Session

CON Discussion on Process

Located in the GMCB Board Room on the 2nd Floor of the City Center Building at 89 Main Street, Montpelier

Thursday, February 23: Board Meeting (1:00 pm)

All-Payer Model Update and Discussion

UVMMC – Informational Presentation/EMR CON

VHCIP State-Led Evaluation

Located in the GMCB Board Room on the 2nd Floor of the City Center Building at 89 Main Street, Montpelier

Reminder: All Board meeting presentations are available on the GMCB website: http://gmcboard.vermont.gov/board/meetings. Also, all topics and times listed on this agenda are approximate and subject to change during the meeting. The Board will take up each item at the conclusion of the preceding item and not necessarily at the time listed, unless the agenda specifically states that an item will commence at a time certain.