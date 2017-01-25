Comcast Foundation Awards Over $700,000 in 2016 to New England Area Nonprofits

News Release — Comcast

Jan. 24, 2017

Contact:

Jessica Forrest

Comcast Public Relations Specialist

860.505.2049

[email protected]

Grants help expand digital literacy, promote community service and build tomorrow’s leaders

SOUTH BURLINGTON – JANUARY 24, 2017 – The Comcast Foundation announced today that it has awarded nearly $740,000 in grants to 23 nonprofit organizations in New England in 2016. The grants help grow the impact of programs aimed at the Comcast Foundation’s three areas of focus – expanding digital literacy, promoting service, and building tomorrow’s leaders.

Boys and Girls Club of Burlington, VT, The Urban League of Greater Hartford, CT, The New Hampshire Alliance of Boys & Girls and The Urban League of Eastern MA are among the many local organizations that are making a significant difference in the community and were supported by the Comcast Foundation this year. Comcast has had long standing partnerships with many of these nonprofits, and have worked with them on a number of initiatives over the years both nationally and locally. Their dedication to providing services that positively impact the lives of youth, underprivileged and disabled individuals has yielded proven results in local communities where Comcast customers and employees live and work. A number of grant recipients, including the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Waterbury, Arc New London County, and Girl Scouts of Eastern MA are using their funding for STEM and computer-related education including “Club Tech,” “Digital Connectors,” and occupational workforce training.

“Even as technology becomes more accessible, we see that the digital divide between those with financial resources and those without remains,” said Tanya Benosky, Director of Development for the Boys & Girls Club of Burlington. “Comcast has played a huge role in providing the teachers, curriculum and tools to help close this divide, ensuring that ALL kids have the skills needed to graduate from high school ready to be leaders in this 21st century economy. We are so grateful for their commitment to this work.”

“Comcast is proud to award these grants to our partner organizations that share our commitment to improving communities and enriching lives,” said Mike Parker, Regional Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Western New England Region which includes Vermont, Connecticut, western Massachusetts, western New Hampshire, and New York. “Thanks to the diligent and valuable work of these nonprofit organizations, New England is a better place to call home.”

Additional organizations receiving Comcast Foundation grants in New England include:

Vermont:

· Boys & Girls Club of Burlington (Burlington, VT) – $33,000

Connecticut:

· ARC New London County (Norwich, CT) – $10,000

· Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center (Bristol, CT) – $10,000

· Boys & Girls Club of Greater Waterbury (Waterbury, CT) – $12,470

· Center for Latino Progress (Hartford, CT) – $10,000

· Easter Seals Capital Region & Eastern Connecticut (Windsor, CT) – $20,000

· Easter Seals Goodwill Industries (New Haven, CT) – $15,000

· Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters (Hartford, CT) – $30,000

· Urban League of Greater Hartford (Hartford, CT) – $21,800

· Urban League of Southwestern Connecticut (New Haven, CT) – $15,000

Massachusetts:

· Urban League of Springfield (Springfield, MA) – $20,000

· ARC of Bristol County (Attleboro, MA) – $40,000

· Big Sister Association Of Greater Boston Inc (Boston, MA) – $25,000

· Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center Inc (Boston, MA) – $38,000

· Boys & Girls Club Alliance of Massachusetts – $75,000

· City Year Inc (Boston, MA) – $100,000

· Girl Scouts Of Eastern Massachusetts Inc – $20,000

· Lawrence Community Works Inc (Lawrence, MA) – $12,000

· Quincy Asian Resources Inc (Quincy, MA)- $30,000

· Urban League Of Eastern Massachusetts Inc (Boston, MA) – $35,000

New Hampshire:

· Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire – $27,300

· Boys & Girls Clubs Alliance of New Hampshire – $40,000

· City Year New Hampshire (Manchester) – $100,000

Including the support in New England, the Comcast Foundation has donated $19 million in 2016 to nonprofit organizations in the communities it serves nationwide. In addition to the grants from the Comcast Foundation, Comcast also responds to community needs through local sponsorships and in-kind support, such as airing public service announcements, employee volunteerism, and providing technology equipment and services to organizations across the country.