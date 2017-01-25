 

’13th’ Film about Race in the U.S. Screened Feb. 7 at Johnson State College

Jan. 25, 2017, 10:33 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Johnson State College
Jan. 24, 2017

JOHNSON, VT — Director Ava DuVernay’s 2016 documentary “13th,” about the impact of race on the U.S. criminal justice system, will be screened Feb. 7 at Johnson State College.

The screening, 6-8:30 p.m. in Room 207 of Bentley Hall, is free and open to the public.

The film’s name comes from the 13th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which outlawed slavery. The award-winning documentary depicts how the prison system represents the nation’s history of inequality.

The screening is co-sponsored by the college’s Office of First-Year Experience and Criminal Justice concentration program.

