’13th’ Film about Race in the U.S. Screened Feb. 7 at Johnson State College

News Release — Johnson State College
Jan. 24, 2017
Contact:
Matt Hayes, Johnson State College, 802-635-1408, [email protected]
JOHNSON, VT — Director Ava DuVernay’s 2016 documentary “13th,” about the impact of race on the U.S. criminal justice system, will be screened Feb. 7 at Johnson State College.
The screening, 6-8:30 p.m. in Room 207 of Bentley Hall, is free and open to the public.
The film’s name comes from the 13th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which outlawed slavery. The award-winning documentary depicts how the prison system represents the nation’s history of inequality.
The screening is co-sponsored by the college’s Office of First-Year Experience and Criminal Justice concentration program.
