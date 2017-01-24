YouTube Superstar to Topple Dominoes at Brattleboro Museum & Art Center

News Release — Brattleboro Museum & Art Center

BRATTLEBORO, VT — Last December, 17-year-old Lily Hevesh of Sandown, New Hampshire, walked the red carpet with actors Will Smith, Kate Winslet, and Helen Mirren at the New York and London premieres of the new movie “Collateral Beauty.” Her next appearance? Brattleboro, Vermont, for the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center’s Tenth Annual Domino Toppling Extravaganza, to be held on Monday, February 13 at 5 p.m.

Hevesh is a domino artist, probably the most well-known one in the world. Her YouTube channel, Hevesh5, where she posts new domino-toppling videos weekly, recently surpassed one million subscribers. Her mesmerizing videos have been viewed over 250 million times and counting. Last September her “Amazing Triple Spiral,” which features 15,000 dominoes and took 25 hours to build, went viral, garnering over five million views in two days.

Hevesh’s impressive YouTube presence is what brought her to the attention of the producers of “Collateral Beauty,” who invited her to design a domino course that figures prominently in the movie. Hevesh and two other domino artists, Shane O’Brien of Montvale, New Jersey, and Nathan Heck of Cary, North Carolina, spent several days on set, building and re-building the course, supervising the toppling, and rubbing elbows with movie stars. It wasn’t the first time the trio of topplers had worked together. That was in 2014 at BMAC’s Seventh Annual Domino Toppling Extravaganza. All three have returned to Brattleboro every year since then, and they have collaborated on numerous other projects, breaking many domino-toppling world records along the way.

According to BMAC Director Danny Lichtenfeld, BMAC’s annual domino toppling event began in 2008 as a way to celebrate quirky creativity and get more kids and families into the museum. In its early years, the event featured the domino artistry of brothers Mike and Steve Perrucci of Perkasie, Pennsylvania. The twenty-something hobbyists would load up their minivan with thousands of handmade dominoes and drive to Brattleboro to set them up and knock them over in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

“There weren’t any live domino-toppling events in the United States at that time,” said Lichtenfeld. “It’s not exactly an activity that lends itself to having lots of people milling around.”

After a few years, the Perrucci brothers handed the reins of the BMAC event over to O’Brien. In 2013 O’Brien enlisted the help of Heck and Chris Wright of Rochester, New York. The following year the boys invited Hevesh to join the fun, and last year the group added Steve Price of Detroit, a specialist in Rube Goldberg-type mechanical elements. This year, all five topplers will join forces for what they’re calling “BMAC 10.”

Heck, the youngest of the group, is taking the lead in designing this year’s course. “I’m developing a layout with ten different sections,” he said, “each containing a rebuild of an iconic moment from one of the previous BMAC courses, while also leaving plenty of room for creativity and special new components.”

“This event has really gained a following,” said Lichtenfeld. “The past few years, the museum has been filled to capacity, with audience members squeezed around the perimeter of the museum’s main gallery. It’s loads of fun, but also nerve-racking, since one false move could trigger the entire chain reaction.”

Admission to BMAC 10 is $5 at the door, $3 for BMAC members, free for children 8 and under. The event is generously sponsored by the Brattleboro Retreat.

Founded in 1972, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents rotating exhibits of contemporary art, complemented by lectures, artist talks, film screenings, and other public programs. Located in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro, at the intersection of Main Street and Routes 119 and 142, the museum is wheelchair accessible.

