Vermont Green Buildings Network Announces Vermont’s Greenest Building Awards Open for Submissions

News Release — Vermont Green Buildings Network
Jan. 23, 2017
Contact:
Jenna Antonino DiMare
VGBN Executive Director
[email protected]
802-735-2192
Burlington, VT – Vermont Green Building Network’s (VGBN) fifth annual Vermont’s Greenest Building Awards Competition is now open for submissions. This statewide competition recognizes residential and commercial buildings that meet the highest standard of demonstrated building energy performance.
The awards were designed to recognize buildings that have achieved high levels of energy performance, and have demonstrated their substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficient design, construction and operation. These buildings set a new standard for environmentally responsible building in Vermont.
Submissions are due on Friday, March 10, 2017. Award winners will be announced at the Vermont Green Building Gala on March 30, 2017 at Main Street Landing in Burlington. Winning projects will be showcased as inspirational, model green buildings in Vermont.
For more information and application materials, please visit:
http://www.vtgreenbuildingnetwork.org/initiatives-and-resources/vermonts-greenest-awards-competition/2016-awards-competition/
Or contact: Jenna Antonino DiMare, VGBN Executive Director via email ([email protected]) or telephone (802-735-2192).
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.