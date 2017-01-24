Vermont Green Buildings Network Announces Vermont’s Greenest Building Awards Open for Submissions

News Release — Vermont Green Buildings Network

Jan. 23, 2017

Contact:

Jenna Antonino DiMare

VGBN Executive Director

[email protected]

802-735-2192

Burlington, VT – Vermont Green Building Network’s (VGBN) fifth annual Vermont’s Greenest Building Awards Competition is now open for submissions. This statewide competition recognizes residential and commercial buildings that meet the highest standard of demonstrated building energy performance.

The awards were designed to recognize buildings that have achieved high levels of energy performance, and have demonstrated their substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficient design, construction and operation. These buildings set a new standard for environmentally responsible building in Vermont.

Submissions are due on Friday, March 10, 2017. Award winners will be announced at the Vermont Green Building Gala on March 30, 2017 at Main Street Landing in Burlington. Winning projects will be showcased as inspirational, model green buildings in Vermont.

For more information and application materials, please visit:

http://www.vtgreenbuildingnetwork.org/initiatives-and-resources/vermonts-greenest-awards-competition/2016-awards-competition/

Or contact: Jenna Antonino DiMare, VGBN Executive Director via email ([email protected]) or telephone (802-735-2192).