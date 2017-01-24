Vermont Creamery’s Bonne Bouche Wins Coveted Good Food Award

News Release — Vermont Creamery
Jan. 23, 2017
Contact:
Kara Herlihy
[email protected]
Websterville, VT— January 23, 2017— For the second time in two years, Vermont Creamery was recognized for superlative quality and responsible cheesemaking with a Good Food Award for its flagship aged goat cheese, Bonne Bouche.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be a Good Food Award recipient,” said Allison Hooper, Co-Founder of Vermont Creamery. “It is a true testament to our entire team’s commitment to transparency and innovation as we continue to grow our business and perfect our craft.”
The 2017 Good Food Awards winners were announced on Friday, January 20 at a gala awards ceremony at the historic Herbst Theater in San Francisco, California. From the 2,059 entries from nearly every state, 193 winners passed rigorous vetting to confirm they met specific Good Food Awards standards around sound agricultural practices, sourcing transparency and good animal husbandry.
Introduced in 2001, Bonne Bouche quickly won acclaim. Made with fresh pasteurized goats’ milk from family farms, the curd is carefully hand ladled, lightly sprinkled with ash and aged just long enough to develop a rind. After about ten days, the cheeses are packaged in their crates and sent to market where it will continue to age up to eighty days.
Vermont Creamery was one of eight Vermont food producers to win the coveted Good Food Award in 2017. Big Picture Farm won for their Farmstead Chocolate Covered Caramels; Spring Brook Farm for their Reading cheese; Grafton Village Cheese for their Bear Hill cheese; Green Jam Man for their Honey Sage Pear Jam; Sumptuous Syrups of Vermont for their Sumptuous Farm to Bar Tart Cherry Rich Simple Syrup; Vermont Amber Organic Toffee for their Fennel Seed Toffee and Fat Toad Farm for their Vanilla Bean Goats’ Milk Caramel Sauce.
