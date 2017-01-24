U.S. Ski Team Selects Burke Mountain Resort As Training Site for PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games

News Release — Leisure Hotels and Resorts

Jan. 23, 2017

January 24, 2017 (Burke, VT)- Burke Mountain is proud to announce the U.S. Ski Team has chosen the resort as an official U.S. Ski Team development site where members will train and hold elite skiing competitions in preparation for the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

“We pride ourselves on offering some of the best skiing and snowboarding facilities throughout the region, and are thrilled that our amenities not only meet the needs of the best skiers in the country, but will ultimately help train elite-class skiers to represent the United States in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games,” says Steve Olson, CEO of Leisure Hotels and Resorts, the management team appointed by a federal court receiver to run and maintain the resort during the property’s transition period.

Burke Mountain is home to 178 skiable acres including 36 trails, 14 glades and three terrain parks. Over the past 40 years, Burke Mountain Academy has produced 33 Olympians, 138 national team athletes and 117 U.S. Ski Team members. Recent alum, Mikaela Shiffrin, was the 2014 Olympic gold medalist in the slalom event and just won the women’s world cup slalom race in Killington.

Recently, Burke Mountain Academy celebrated the grand opening of the Ronnie Berlack Center, a $2.8 million, 15,000-square-foot indoor athletic facility expected to mark a new era for the athletic development of Burke student-athletes and ski racers around the country.

Burke Mountain Resort also offers a 116-suite hotel, located just below the MidBurke Express quad. The new $55M facility also features a day lodge complete with a restaurant, pub, coffee shop, retail store, and an arcade.