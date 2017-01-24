‘The State of Marriage’ Documentary to be Shown Feb. 10

News Release

Jan. 23, 2017

Contact:

Stannard Baker, LLC, MA, LCMHC, RPT-S

802-324-7871

www.btrpsychotherapy.com

Friday, February 10, Cathedral Parish Hall

Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Burlington

Documentary 6:30 – 8:00 – Panel 8:00 – 8:30

Dessert and beverages

Suggested donation $10

Peter Harrigan and Deacon Stan Baker were plaintiffs in the Freedom to Marry Lawsuit that led to the Baker Case heard by the Vermont Supreme Court, which resulted in landmark Civil Union Legislation, a cornerstone of the marriage equality movement worldwide. After the 90-minute documentary there will be a feedback panel. Peter and Stan will be joined on the panel by Tom Little, Chair of the Vermont House Judiciary Committee during the hearings on Civil Union.

