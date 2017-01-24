‘The State of Marriage’ Documentary to be Shown Feb. 10

News Release
Jan. 23, 2017
Contact:
Stannard Baker, LLC, MA, LCMHC, RPT-S
802-324-7871
www.btrpsychotherapy.com
Friday, February 10, Cathedral Parish Hall
Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Burlington
Documentary 6:30 – 8:00 – Panel 8:00 – 8:30
Dessert and beverages
Suggested donation $10
Peter Harrigan and Deacon Stan Baker were plaintiffs in the Freedom to Marry Lawsuit that led to the Baker Case heard by the Vermont Supreme Court, which resulted in landmark Civil Union Legislation, a cornerstone of the marriage equality movement worldwide. After the 90-minute documentary there will be a feedback panel. Peter and Stan will be joined on the panel by Tom Little, Chair of the Vermont House Judiciary Committee during the hearings on Civil Union.
St. Paul’s Youth (SPY) Benefit for El Salvador Service Trip
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.