 

‘The State of Marriage’ Documentary to be Shown Feb. 10

Jan. 24, 2017, 12:57 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release
Jan. 23, 2017

Contact:
Stannard Baker, LLC, MA, LCMHC, RPT-S
802-324-7871
www.btrpsychotherapy.com

Friday, February 10, Cathedral Parish Hall
Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Burlington
Documentary 6:30 – 8:00 – Panel 8:00 – 8:30
Dessert and beverages
Suggested donation $10

Peter Harrigan and Deacon Stan Baker were plaintiffs in the Freedom to Marry Lawsuit that led to the Baker Case heard by the Vermont Supreme Court, which resulted in landmark Civil Union Legislation, a cornerstone of the marriage equality movement worldwide. After the 90-minute documentary there will be a feedback panel. Peter and Stan will be joined on the panel by Tom Little, Chair of the Vermont House Judiciary Committee during the hearings on Civil Union.

St. Paul’s Youth (SPY) Benefit for El Salvador Service Trip

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: , ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "‘The State of Marriage’ Documentary to be Shown Feb. 10"