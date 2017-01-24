Public Hearing on Executive Order 05-17

News Release — Senate Committee on Economic Development
January 20, 2017
Contact:
Cheryl Ewen
Phone: 802-828-3803
E-mail: [email protected]
Proposed Reorganization of the Department of Labor
and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development to a New Agency of Economic Opportunity
Senator Kevin Mullin and Rep. William Botzow announce that the Senate Committee on Economic Development and the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development will hold a joint hearing to take public comment on Tuesday, January 31st at 5:30-7:30 pm in Room 11 of the State House in Montpelier, VT. Please note, all witnesses will have a three-minute limit to testify. Additionally, comments may also be submitted in writing at the hearing.
For those unable to participate in the hearing, written comments may be submitted to Cheryl Ewen, Committee Assistant, Senate Committee on Economic Development, 115 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05620 via postal service, or via e-mail at [email protected].
Contact person: Cheryl Ewen – [email protected]
