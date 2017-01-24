Point in Time Count of Homeless in State is Jan. 25

News Release — Vermont Coalition to End Homelessness

January 21, 2017

Contact:

MaryEllen Mendl

802-861-0146 ext. 205

Various homeless not for profit and state agencies are gearing up for the eleventh official statewide homeless point in time count on January 25 of 2015.

The Vermont Coalition to End Homelessness (Balance of State) and the Chittenden County Homeless Alliance Continua of Care are again joining efforts for the eleventh statewide Point in Time Count on January 25, 2017. The Continua are comprised of local homeless, housing & human service organizations that strive to make homelessness in our communities rare and brief. These efforts will be supported by the Agency of Human Services and the Vermont State Housing Authority.

The eleventh coordinated Point-in-Time Count will collect data to be used by the Balance of State, Chittenden County, and local continuums in their funding applications to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, as well as to provide a statewide baseline for measuring the success of housing and supportive services used to reduce the number of people who are homeless in Vermont.

Vermont’s last Point in Time (PIT) homelessness count, conducted on a single night in January of 2016, recorded a 28% reduction in the number of homeless individuals statewide—the largest one year decrease in a PIT count in the nation in 2016. Yet on that night last January more than 1,100 persons were counted as homeless across the state, a reminder that more work must be done if homelessness is to cease in Vermont.

Local Continuums of Care participating in this year’s count have participated in prior trainings to support best practices in community involvement. For a copy of the Data Collection form or for additional information and instructions on how to administer the survey and where to send it after the count please go to HelpingtoHouse.org or contact: