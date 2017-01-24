 

Point in Time Count of Homeless in State is Jan. 25

Jan. 24, 2017, 12:53 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermont Coalition to End Homelessness
January 21, 2017

Contact:
MaryEllen Mendl
802-861-0146 ext. 205

Various homeless not for profit and state agencies are gearing up for the eleventh official statewide homeless point in time count on January 25 of 2015.

The Vermont Coalition to End Homelessness (Balance of State) and the Chittenden County Homeless Alliance Continua of Care are again joining efforts for the eleventh statewide Point in Time Count on January 25, 2017. The Continua are comprised of local homeless, housing & human service organizations that strive to make homelessness in our communities rare and brief. These efforts will be supported by the Agency of Human Services and the Vermont State Housing Authority.

The eleventh coordinated Point-in-Time Count will collect data to be used by the Balance of State, Chittenden County, and local continuums in their funding applications to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, as well as to provide a statewide baseline for measuring the success of housing and supportive services used to reduce the number of people who are homeless in Vermont.

Vermont’s last Point in Time (PIT) homelessness count, conducted on a single night in January of 2016, recorded a 28% reduction in the number of homeless individuals statewide—the largest one year decrease in a PIT count in the nation in 2016. Yet on that night last January more than 1,100 persons were counted as homeless across the state, a reminder that more work must be done if homelessness is to cease in Vermont.

Local Continuums of Care participating in this year’s count have participated in prior trainings to support best practices in community involvement. For a copy of the Data Collection form or for additional information and instructions on how to administer the survey and where to send it after the count please go to HelpingtoHouse.org or contact:

 

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With:
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

1000

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.

Privacy policy
wpDiscuz
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Point in Time Count of Homeless in State is Jan. 25"