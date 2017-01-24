New York Man Sentenced To 40 Months In Prison For Heroin Dealing

News Release — United States Attorney District of Vermont
January 23, 2017
Contact:
Tim Atkinson
802.951.6725
[email protected]
￼￼The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that, on January 23, 2017, Kevin Tocker-Rose, 30, of Brooklyn, New York, was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison after his guilty plea to charges that he possessed with the intent to distribute heroin. U.S. District Court Judge William K. Sessions III also ordered that Tocker-Rose serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.
According to court records, Tocker-Rose transported significant quantities of heroin from the New York City area for re-distribution. On May 5, 2016, after an investigation involving the controlled purchases of heroin from Tocker-Rose, the Vermont State Police Drug Task Force and other law enforcement agencies arrested Tocker-Rose in Burlington after he departed a bus from New York City. From his person, law enforcement recovered approximately 30 grams of heroin.
For his crime, Tocker-Rose faced a statutory maximum term of 20 years in prison. The United States Sentencing Guidelines, which are advisory, recommended that Tocker-Rose receive a prison term between 46-57 months. In determining that a more lenient sentence was appropriate, Judge Sessions considered Tocker-Rose’s difficult childhood and strong family support, among other factors.
United States Attorney Eric Miller commended the efforts of the Vermont State Police Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Burlington Police Department for their coordinated work in this investigation. United States Attorney Miller noted that this case is part of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Vermont Heroin Initiative, which is a coordinated effort by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to combat heroin distribution in Vermont. According to United States Attorney Miller, the United States Attorney’s Office and its law enforcement partners will continue to disrupt the flow of heroin into Vermont and hold drug dealers accountable for their serious crimes against the community.
The prosecution is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy C. Doherty, Jr. Hutchins is represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender David McColgin.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.