New York Man Sentenced To 40 Months In Prison For Heroin Dealing

News Release — United States Attorney District of Vermont

January 23, 2017

Contact:

Tim Atkinson

802.951.6725

[email protected]

￼￼The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that, on January 23, 2017, Kevin Tocker-Rose, 30, of Brooklyn, New York, was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison after his guilty plea to charges that he possessed with the intent to distribute heroin. U.S. District Court Judge William K. Sessions III also ordered that Tocker-Rose serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.

According to court records, Tocker-Rose transported significant quantities of heroin from the New York City area for re-distribution. On May 5, 2016, after an investigation involving the controlled purchases of heroin from Tocker-Rose, the Vermont State Police Drug Task Force and other law enforcement agencies arrested Tocker-Rose in Burlington after he departed a bus from New York City. From his person, law enforcement recovered approximately 30 grams of heroin.

For his crime, Tocker-Rose faced a statutory maximum term of 20 years in prison. The United States Sentencing Guidelines, which are advisory, recommended that Tocker-Rose receive a prison term between 46-57 months. In determining that a more lenient sentence was appropriate, Judge Sessions considered Tocker-Rose’s difficult childhood and strong family support, among other factors.

United States Attorney Eric Miller commended the efforts of the Vermont State Police Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Burlington Police Department for their coordinated work in this investigation. United States Attorney Miller noted that this case is part of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Vermont Heroin Initiative, which is a coordinated effort by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to combat heroin distribution in Vermont. According to United States Attorney Miller, the United States Attorney’s Office and its law enforcement partners will continue to disrupt the flow of heroin into Vermont and hold drug dealers accountable for their serious crimes against the community.

The prosecution is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy C. Doherty, Jr. Hutchins is represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender David McColgin.