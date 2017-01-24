Landmark College Announces Spring Speaker Lineup

News Release — Landmark College

Jan. 23, 2017

Contact:

Madeline Bergstrom

Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications

Landmark College

802-387-7221

[email protected]

Landmark College’s spring 2017 Academic Speaker Series will feature talks by author John Elder, ecologist Tom Wessels, artist Jean Cherouny and sculptor John Van Alstine.

Free and open to the public, Academic Speaker Series events are held on Mondays at 7 p.m. in the Brooks M. O’Brien Auditorium, located in the East Academic Building at Landmark College, 19 River Road South, Putney, Vermont. For more information, visit www.landmark.edu/speakers.

This semester’s Academic Speaker Series sponsors are Sovernet Communications and Green Mountain Tent Rentals.

Monday, February 6, 7 p.m.

John Elder on “The Power of Myth and the Challenge of Climate Change”

“Climate activists in the U. S. often draw inspiration from the philosophies of Native American and East Asian traditions,” John Elder wrote in his description of this talk. “But unless we can bring our own foundational stories into this defining dialogue of our time as well, we’re nothing but mooches! In this connection, I’d like to explore the relevance of the myth of Persephone’s abduction by Hades and the story of St. Francis, both of which flowed powerfully into my recent travels in Sicily.”

John Elder taught English and environmental studies at Middlebury College from 1973 until his retirement in 2010 and lives in the nearby village of Bristol with his wife, Rita. His Reading the Mountains of Home, The Frog Run and Pilgrimage to Vallombrosa form a sequence that explores the meaning of Vermont’s landscape and environmental history for him as a teacher, writer, and householder. In 2016, he published a book called Picking Up the Flute that explores geological, historical, and environmental parallels between Connemara and Vermont. He is co-editor of the Norton Anthology of Nature Writing.

Monday, February 20, 7 p.m.

Tom Wessels on “Self-organization, Co-evolution, and Sustainability”

This talk will examine the principle of self-organization from an ecological perspective as a model for creating human systems that will not only sustain themselves but thrive.

Tom Wessels is an ecologist and professor emeritus at Antioch University New England, where he founded the master’s degree program in Conservation Biology. He has authored numerous books, with his forthcoming Granite, Fire, and Fog: The Natural and Cultural History of Acadia to be released in the spring of 2017. Tom has conducted programs on ecology and sustainability throughout the United States for over three decades.

Monday, March 6, 7 p.m.

Jean Cherouny on “Art and Emotion Storm My World: What is…What could be?”

In the abstract for her talk, Jean Cherouny wrote, “Splashing and rolling paint, in all its trials and errors, forms the basis for my abstract rollerblade art. Whether it be a performance or a process, my practice allows me to observe the formal and informal: making a circle or a figure eight or free-hand lines, I start painting and it feels right in my body. As in a dance, the shapes are fashioned with my rolling wheels on the canvas. I feel a sense of the power to change something, even though it remains unclear what it is. We try to change our lives in ways that may not always possible, but we keep going if we value the effort. Making art is a restorative process, allowing me to change and live my life, going forward with great anticipation of what could be. The work becomes finished without force or struggle.”

Cherouny attended Landmark College from 1986 to 1987. She has returned to campus several times to mentor students. She graduated from the University of Vermont in 1991 with a B.S. in Art and Education. She then made her way through Johnson State College and received her M.F.A. in 2010. Cherouny shows her work regionally and is most interested in spending time in the Czech Republic, where there is an emerging contemporary art scene and artist community. Currently, she resides at The Generator makerspace, where she is creating art for social change with laser-cut graffiti stencils.

Monday, March 27, 7 p.m.

John Van Alstine on “The Art of Turning Negatives Positive – A Sculptor Journey”

With 45 years of living off his work under his belt, internationally recognized sculptor John Van Alstine traces his career and life from early student days through its many ups and downs, pointing out “hinge” events that at first seemed negative and how through creative response actually turned positive putting him and his work in a better place. “After forging a career as a working professional sculptor of over 40 years (first ten as a university professor),” Van Alstine said, “I have come to understand that there are pivotal moments in one’s career/life that at first seem like total disasters, and it is what you do in the face of these situations that generally has a big impact on where you end up.”

John Van Alstine’s work has been exhibited widely (including over 50 solo exhibitions) in this country as well as in Europe and Asia and the Middle East. He has completed many large-scale, outdoor, site-specific commissions, recently installing a large outdoor work for the 2008 Olympic Park, Beijing, and a 35′ tall piece for the new Indianapolis Airport. A new 28” work, “FUNAMBULIST,” was installed on the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing in June 2010. Recent projects include a major outdoor piece for Tsinghua University – Beijing, China and a 30’ outdoor 9-11 memorial/sculpture using World Trade Tower steel remnants.