40 Events in Vermont to Raise Awareness About School Choice

News Release — National School Choice Week
January 22, 2017
Contacts:
National School Choice Week
Shelby Doyle, (202) 480-2927 ext. 820
Director of Communications and External Relations
[email protected]
The Green Mountain State plays key role in National School Choice Week, the largest celebration of educational opportunity in US history.
MONTPELIER, Vt.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–National School Choice Week begins today in Vermont and across the country. There are 40 events planned in the Green Mountain State to raise awareness about K-12 school choice, and 21,392 events nationwide.
“This week represents the largest series of education-related events in Vermont history.”
The events in Vermont, which are independently planned and independently funded, include everything from information sessions and open houses at schools to rallies, policy discussions, and movie screenings organized by community groups. Highlighted events include a large rally for school choice January 25 at noon at the Vermont State House.
The cities of Dover and Waterford have issued official proclamations recognizing January 22-28, 2017 as “School Choice Week.”
National School Choice Week provides families in Vermont with the opportunity to research and evaluate the K-12 school choices available for their children in advance of the 2017-2018 school year. The Week also raises awareness of the importance of providing every child with effective education options.
“With much of the nation and Vermont’s attention turned to school choice in recent days, there’s no better time to show just how much Vermonters support protecting the school choice we have and expanding it,” said Brad Ferland, a local activist. “We look forward to gathering with families from across Vermont in a unified celebration of opportunity in education.”
“We are grateful that so many Vermont families are working alongside teachers, community leaders, and elected officials to celebrate opportunity in education during National School Choice Week 2017,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. “This week represents the largest series of education-related events in Vermont history.”
With a goal of raising public awareness of effective education options for children, National School Choice Week will be the largest celebration of education options in US history.
SCHOOL CHOICE OPTIONS AVAILABLE FOR VERMONT FAMILIES
According to National School Choice Week’s organizers, families in Vermont can use the Week to look for K-12 schools for the 2017-2018 school year. Parents in the Green Mountain State can choose from the following education options for their children: traditional public schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. In some parts of the state, open enrollment policies allow parents to select the best traditional public school, regardless of where the school is located. The state also has a program allowing qualifying children, in some cases, to receive scholarships to attend private schools.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.