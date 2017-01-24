40 Events in Vermont to Raise Awareness About School Choice

News Release — National School Choice Week

January 22, 2017

The Green Mountain State plays key role in National School Choice Week, the largest celebration of educational opportunity in US history.

National School Choice Week begins today in Vermont and across the country. There are 40 events planned in the Green Mountain State to raise awareness about K-12 school choice, and 21,392 events nationwide.

“This week represents the largest series of education-related events in Vermont history.”

The events in Vermont, which are independently planned and independently funded, include everything from information sessions and open houses at schools to rallies, policy discussions, and movie screenings organized by community groups. Highlighted events include a large rally for school choice January 25 at noon at the Vermont State House.

The cities of Dover and Waterford have issued official proclamations recognizing January 22-28, 2017 as “School Choice Week.”

National School Choice Week provides families in Vermont with the opportunity to research and evaluate the K-12 school choices available for their children in advance of the 2017-2018 school year. The Week also raises awareness of the importance of providing every child with effective education options.

“With much of the nation and Vermont’s attention turned to school choice in recent days, there’s no better time to show just how much Vermonters support protecting the school choice we have and expanding it,” said Brad Ferland, a local activist. “We look forward to gathering with families from across Vermont in a unified celebration of opportunity in education.”

“We are grateful that so many Vermont families are working alongside teachers, community leaders, and elected officials to celebrate opportunity in education during National School Choice Week 2017,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. “This week represents the largest series of education-related events in Vermont history.”

With a goal of raising public awareness of effective education options for children, National School Choice Week will be the largest celebration of education options in US history.

SCHOOL CHOICE OPTIONS AVAILABLE FOR VERMONT FAMILIES

According to National School Choice Week’s organizers, families in Vermont can use the Week to look for K-12 schools for the 2017-2018 school year. Parents in the Green Mountain State can choose from the following education options for their children: traditional public schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. In some parts of the state, open enrollment policies allow parents to select the best traditional public school, regardless of where the school is located. The state also has a program allowing qualifying children, in some cases, to receive scholarships to attend private schools.