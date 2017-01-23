Young Writers Speak Out About ‘The Fierce Urgency of Now’

News Release — Young Writers Project

Jan. 20, 2017

Contacts:

Geoffrey Gevalt | YWP Executive Director | (802) 324-9537 | [email protected]

Susan Reid | YWP Publications | (802) 324-9539 | [email protected]

MLK quote sparks powerful writing published in YWP’s digital magazine

BURLINGTON, VT (Jan. 20, 2017) – Young Writers Project today published a special issue of its monthly digital magazine, The Voice, (thevoice.youngwritersproject.org) that features 15 young writers inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s call to take action. Coming on the week of King’s birthday and the presidential inauguration, their writing has particular poignancy. Here are a couple of examples (using their YWP usernames on youngwritersproject.org):

“…We live in a country that has forgotten how to listen,

and we need to regain that skill before we do anything else.”

— Bailly-I, Burlington

“…We bicker about religion, race and politics,

as our cities’ streets become war zones

and night clubs and elementary schools become burial grounds.”

— Emily, Morrisville

Goodbye Aleppo.

Forever in my prayers,

we always say “never again”

but why does it happen once more?

– Hannah, Shelburne

The writers responded to a challenge created by Dartmouth College to write about what needs action now; their topics included racism, sexism, gun violence and climate change. The prompt referred specifically to King’s call to action when he denounced the Vietnam War: “We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now. In this unfolding conundrum of life and history, there is such a thing as being too late. This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.” (April 4, 1967)

Dartmouth College and Young Writers Project are also joining to present a writing workshop on “the fierce urgency of now” with Vermont author Jo Knowles in Hanover, NH on Feb. 3. Selected writers will read their work later that evening at Dartmouth College. For more information: http://youngwritersproject.org/mlk2017

CHECK OUT The Voice today to read these compelling pieces! Let us know if you need more information or would like to contact the writers.

Young Writers Project, a Vermont-based non-profit, engages students to write, helps them improve and publishes their best work. Find us at youngwritersproject.org, a safe, online community of young writers.