Southwestern Vermont Health Care Promotes Ladies First Vermont

BENNINGTON, VT—January 20, 2017—Often acting as the leaders of their families, women sometimes put their own health needs last. That’s why Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) is helping spread the word about an important program available through the Vermont Department of Health, Ladies First.
Ladies First is a free program funded through the Vermont Department of Health. Most Vermont women are eligible, even if they have insurance. Benefits include those for prevention, screening, diagnostic testing, and more. Specific examples include:
• The total cost of weight loss programs and gym memberships
• Free help for quitting smoking
• Nutrition counseling, health coaching, and guidance
• Healthy eating incentives and vouchers
• Free mammograms, cervical tests, and heart health checkups (blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar testing)
• Diagnostic tests when needed and a nurse case manager for support and guidance
• Up to complete financial assistance with insurance deductibles for screenings and other health costs, including those for second opinions or genetic counselling
• Transportation to care, if needed
Women seeking care at SVMC may be counseled to consider Ladies First Vermont to assist with paying for tests such as breast imaging, ultrasounds, or biopsies.
“Ladies First is a wonderful program that helps eligible Vermont women have the screening mammograms and diagnostic breast imaging they need,” said Rebecca Hewson-Steller, SVMC’s breast health navigator. “If a woman does not have insurance, Ladies First covers the cost of screening mammograms and other important screenings. If a woman has insurance with a prohibitively high deductible, Ladies First will help cover the cost of diagnostic breast imaging until the deductible has been met.”
Ladies First also provides financial support for preventive health care, including benefits that help women stay active. Ladies First will pay for all or a portion of gym memberships to help members manage weight and stay healthy. Reducing the cost of gym membership makes it easier for women to stay active, especially during the winter months.
In addition to providing financial support, Ladies Frist First can also provide guidance through their Clinical Navigators and Lifestyle Program Coordinators. Many women have found these services to be the most beneficial part of Ladies First. These specialized professionals help coordinate across healthcare services and provide support and guidance to help women adopt healthier habits.
To learn more about how Ladies First Vermont can help you call 1-800-508-2222 or visit www.ladiesfirstvt.org.
