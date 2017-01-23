Mobius, Gov. Scott and Other Supporters Proclaim January as Mentoring Month in Vermont

News Release — Mobius

January 20, 2017

Media Contact:

Benji Thurber

802-249-8316

[email protected]

Mobius, Governor Scott, and Other Supporters Proclaim January as

Mentoring Month in Vermont at Mentoring Celebration at the Statehouse on January 18

Montpelier, VT—Nearly 80 youth mentees, volunteer mentors, and mentoring supporters joined Mobius for its annual Mentoring Celebration at the Statehouse on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. The event featured a proclamation from Governor Phil Scott, a resolution by the House of Representatives, and recognition of the 2017 Comcast Vermont Mentor of the Year.

Governor Phil Scott joined the festivities to talk about mentors he has had in his life, and to sign a proclamation officially recognizing January 2017 as Mentoring Month in Vermont. A group of youth mentees from the Twinfield Together Mentoring Program assisted him by reading the proclamation aloud to the attendees.

The Governor was introduced by Larry Williams, principal of Redstone Commercial Group, the event’s lead sponsor for the past three years. “From the time I was first introduced to the idea of promoting mentoring in Vermont, it made sense,” said Williams. “After serving on the board of Mobius for an extended time, I decided it was time to step up and become a mentor myself.”

Williams formerly served on the Mobius Board of Directors for more than a decade, and has been a mentor through the King Street Center in Burlington for the past four and half years.

Burlington resident Emily Bellmore was introduced as the 2017 Comcast Vermont Mentor of the Year by Tracy Howard, general manager of American Flatbread Burlington Hearth. Howard, Bellmore’s former supervisor at Flatbread, praised Bellmore’s commitment to her mentee over the past nine years.

“I am honored to receive this wonderful award,” said Bellmore, a mentor through a program formerly coordinated by the Boys and Girls Club of Burlington. “It means a tremendous amount to me to be involved with the mentoring movement and with my community. I will honor this award by continuing my efforts to raise awareness about the greatness of mentoring, and help educate others about the powerful benefits mentoring has on both the mentor and mentee.”

The morning portion of the event also included an interactive musical performance by Rajnii Eddins from the hip hop group Bless the Child. Eddins and Ethan Katon, his mentee through Spectrum Youth and Family Services, performed a hip hop song about youth mentoring for the group.

During the afternoon portion of the event, Representative Sarah Copeland-Hanzas (Orange-2) introduced a Mentoring Month resolution, which was approved by the Vermont House of Representatives and the State Senate. After the resolution was read, Copeland-Hanzas led the House in publicly recognizing the mentors and mentees in attendance, who gathered in the balcony of the House chambers. The event concluded with guided statehouse tours for youth mentees and their mentors, beginning with a public greeting and civics lesson from Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman.

The Mentoring Celebration at the Statehouse was a part of Mobius’ annual Vermont Mentoring Month campaign held each January. Throughout January 2017, Mobius and mentoring programs around the state are organizing a wide variety of activities to promote the positive benefits of mentoring, including volunteer recognition events, mentor pair activities, and benefit dinners at local restaurants. To learn more about the Mentoring Celebration, and other local mentoring events, visit www.mobiusmentors.org/mentoring-events-calendar.

Mobius’ 2017 Vermont Mentoring Month campaign is made possible through the continued support of Lead Statehouse Event Sponsor Redstone Commercial Group and Mentor of the Year Award Sponsor Comcast; Vermont Mentoring Month Sponsors Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Rutland Regional Medical Center, and the University of Vermont Medical Center; as well as Mentoring Supporter Sponsors DR Power Tools, Heritage Aviation, Langrock Sperry & Wool, Local Muscle Movers, New England Federal Credit Union, Union Mutual of Vermont, and Vermont Gas.

The theme of the 2017 National Mentoring Month campaign is “Mentor In Real Life,” which encourages mentoring supporters and mentors to talk about the real-life benefits of mentoring. Nationally, the campaign is spearheaded by the Harvard School of Public Health, and MENTOR (The National Mentoring Partnership), with support from the Highland Street Foundation and the National Basketball Association.

According to the “Mentoring Effect,” a study released in 2014 by MENTOR (The National Mentoring Partnership), one in three youth in Vermont will enter adulthood without having a formal or informal mentoring relationship with a caring adult. The results of national studies by MENTOR and Big Brothers Big Sisters illustrate that a mentor can enhance a young person’s learning skills and help him or her build resiliency and pro-social skills. Youth with mentors are less likely to engage in risky behavior with drugs and alcohol, are more likely to develop positive relationships with peers and adults, and more likely to pursue college and other post-secondary opportunities.

Now in its fifth year as Vermont’s Mentoring Partnership, Mobius supports approximately 140 adult-to-youth mentoring program sites that serve 2,300 mentor pairs throughout the state. In addition to managing the Vermont Mentoring Grants, Mobius also offers technical support to program staff, maintains an online program directory and referral system for volunteers, manages a quality-based program management database, raises public awareness of mentoring, and works with programs to lead statewide mentoring initiatives. For more information about Mobius, and mentoring programs and initiatives in Vermont, visit www.mobiusmentors.org.