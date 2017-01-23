Minter charged for blocking traffic on interstate

A Waterbury man who police said stopped the flow of traffic on Interstate 89 on Saturday is facing a charge of disorderly conduct.

Vermont State Police said William Minter, the brother of Democratic Party candidate for governor Sue Minter, parked his car on the side of the interstate in Montpelier in an attempt to get to the rally at the Statehouse. Police had already closed the Montpelier exit because of the high volume of traffic from people attending the Women’s March.

In a statement, police said they told Minter to continue south and try to get off at the next exit, but said he refused.

According to police, Minter “refused to return to his vehicle and quesitoned why he could not park on the interstate and walk to Montpelier.” Police also said he refused to provide his driver’s liscene, registration and insurance information when asked.

Trooper James Vooris said in a statement that Minter’s actions caused traffic “to come to a standstill in the travel lane.”

Minter was issued a citation for disorderly conduct for not complying with police orders to move the vehicle. He was also issued several traffic tickets.

Minter, 58, will appear in Vermont District Court in Barre on March 2.

Police estimated 15,000-20,000 attended the rally in Montpelier protesting the policies of President Donald Trump. Sue Minter, who lost to Gov. Phil Scott in last year’s election, was one of many speakers who addressed the Statehouse crowd on Saturday.

In addition to the Montpelier exit, state police later closed the exits on either side of the capital city.