Minter charged for blocking traffic on interstate

Vermont State Police said William Minter, the brother of Democratic Party candidate for governor Sue Minter, parked his car on the side of the interstate in Montpelier in an attempt to get to the rally at the Statehouse. Police had already closed the Montpelier exit because of the high volume of traffic from people attending the Women’s March.
In a statement, police said they told Minter to continue south and try to get off at the next exit, but said he refused.
According to police, Minter “refused to return to his vehicle and quesitoned why he could not park on the interstate and walk to Montpelier.” Police also said he refused to provide his driver’s liscene, registration and insurance information when asked.
Trooper James Vooris said in a statement that Minter’s actions caused traffic “to come to a standstill in the travel lane.”
Minter was issued a citation for disorderly conduct for not complying with police orders to move the vehicle. He was also issued several traffic tickets.
Minter, 58, will appear in Vermont District Court in Barre on March 2.
Police estimated 15,000-20,000 attended the rally in Montpelier protesting the policies of President Donald Trump. Sue Minter, who lost to Gov. Phil Scott in last year’s election, was one of many speakers who addressed the Statehouse crowd on Saturday.
In addition to the Montpelier exit, state police later closed the exits on either side of the capital city.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.